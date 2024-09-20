Alaska Air Group announces Investor Day in December

Following the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, the combined organization will shed light on future plans

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc. will hold an Investor Day presentation in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. The event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the Alaska Airlines executive leadership team. The company looks forward to sharing more information about its business plan and shared future with Hawaiian Airlines – including higher estimated acquisition synergies.

The event will be broadcast live at news.alaskaair.com/investor-relations. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

