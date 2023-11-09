Alaska Air Group rated investment grade by Moody's Investors Service in initiation of coverage

News provided by

Alaska Air Group

09 Nov, 2023, 17:02 ET

Strong rating illustrates Moody's confidence in Alaska's financial strength, disciplined cost management, operational excellence, and increasing global presence

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody's Investors Service has rated Alaska Air Group with an investment grade credit rating in their initial assessment of the airline, citing the company's "strong business profile and conservative financial policy."

The agency assigned Alaska a rating of "Baa3," which signals that the airline is a stable and good investment.

In a release announcing Alaska's investment grade rating, Moody's stated "Alaska's operations have produced a very competitive, if not leading, operating margin for several years. Moody's expects this performance to continue."

Moody's also highlighted the carrier's membership in the oneworld alliance and enhanced partnership with American Airlines, the ability for Alaska guests to book flights on 18 other airline partners directly on alaskaair.com, and the airline's portfolio of quality product offerings.

"The company has three classes of seating on its entire fleet, including its regional subsidiary Horizon Airlines' Embraer E175 regional jet aircraft. Twenty-five percent of the seats on every aircraft are in premium cabins. The cabin layout facilitates capturing customers across income and budget levels, whether for leisure or business travel."

Alaska's legacy of maintaining a strong balance sheet has positioned the carrier to operate without significant debt, weather economic downturns and capitalize on investment opportunities. It has also allowed Alaska to produce industry-leading profit margins even in challenging years – benefiting shareholders through returns and employees through payout programs.   

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

SOURCE Alaska Air Group

