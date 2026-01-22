Alaska Air Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

Achieved single operating certificate for Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines

Reported earnings per share of $0.18, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, ahead of expectations and previous guidance range

Generated $1.2 billion in operating cash flow for the full year

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"We feel momentum accelerating in 2026 as the Alaska-Hawaiian Airlines combination gains full strength," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "The people across our airlines delivered through a transformational year that set us up to win: an expanding global network, premium travel experiences delivered with care, and Atmos Rewards elevating our 11-year streak as the No. 1 airline loyalty program. Our model is positioned for where travelers are headed, and we're ready to compete as one of four global U.S. airlines."

Quarter in Review

Alaska Air Group's (Air Group) Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Summary Cash Flow Statement include Hawaiian Airlines from September 18, 2024 onward. For comparability of financial and operational results, historical information has also been provided on a pro forma basis for the full year 2024 within the Supplementary Pro Forma Comparative Financial and Operating Information in this filing and in prior 8-K filings. The results presented for the fourth quarter of 2024 in the supplementary section are as reported given the inclusion of Hawaiian Airlines in Air Group for the full quarter.

Air Group reported fourth quarter GAAP pretax margin of 0.8% and net income per share of $0.18. Our fourth quarter adjusted pretax margin was 1.8% and our adjusted earnings per share was $0.43.

Q4 2025 Results

Prior Expectation

Actual Results Capacity (ASMs) % change versus 2024

Up ~2%

Up 2.2% RASM % change versus 2024

Up ~1%

Up 0.6% CASMex % change versus 2024

Up ~3%

Up 1.3% Adjusted earnings per share

~$0.10

$0.43

We continued to build on key milestones for our Alaska Accelerate strategy during the quarter, including achieving a single operating certificate for Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. We achieved record credit card acquisitions, with nearly one fourth of all signups being for the new premium credit card that we introduced late in the third quarter. We began selling our new international routes from Seattle to London and Rome during the quarter, with the first flights scheduled to operate in spring 2026. We are also now selling in six foreign currencies and recently unveiled our Japanese, Korean, and Italian-language based websites, helping drive point of sale outside of the United States to support our expanding international service. These achievements represent continued progress in building the infrastructure to support Air Group's future growth and profitability, and deliver on our Alaska Accelerate goal of $10 earnings per share in 2027 enabled by $1 billion in incremental profit.

Fourth quarter revenue was $3.6 billion, resulting in a 0.6% year-over-year RASM increase despite contending with temporary demand pullback from the government shutdown in November. We believe our fourth quarter unit revenue result will be among the highest in the industry. Corporate travel grew 9% year-over-year, while close-in demand remained strong throughout the fourth quarter as bookings and yields continue to rebound from the challenging environment earlier in the year. Our diverse revenue streams continued to deliver with premium revenue increasing 7% year-over-year, cargo revenue increasing 22% year-over-year, and loyalty revenue increasing 12% year-over-year. Commercial initiatives and synergy capture remained on track for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Unit costs, excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items increased 1.3% year-over-year. This result is better than prior guidance and signals our teams' renewed focus on cost control. Economic fuel price per gallon was $2.57 per gallon in the fourth quarter, reflecting elevated West Coast refining prices during the quarter.

First Quarter & Full Year 2026 Guidance

In the first three weeks of January, bookings have inflected positive relative to last year. We have seen several of the highest booking days in our history since January 1st with managed corporate revenues up 20% year-over-year for the first quarter. We expect first quarter unit revenues to be solidly positive and earnings per share to be approximately flat year-over-year which would mark another sequential improvement towards earnings expansion.

Given the macroeconomic headwinds the industry experienced in 2025 and the positive emergent demand trends, our guidance for 2026 reflects a wide range of potential macroeconomic outcomes. We expect to continue to realize value from Alaska Accelerate initiatives and synergies from the Hawaiian integration, which remain on track or ahead of plan relative to our initial expectations. To hit the higher end of our guidance range we would require sustained macroeconomic recovery in 2026, at or improving on trends seen in the first three weeks of the year, and for fuel prices to stabilize. Given the inherent uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment, we remain as focused as ever on controlling what is within our control, including disciplined cost management, driving strong productivity and delivering on our initiatives.



Q1 2026 Expectation

FY 2026 Expectation Capacity (ASMs) % change versus 2025 Up 1% to 2%

2% to 3% Adjusted earnings (loss) per share(a) ($1.50) to ($0.50)

$3.50 to $6.50 Capital Expenditures n/a

~$1.4 to $1.5B

(a) Q1 adjusted tax rate is estimated to be 29%. Full year adjusted tax rate is estimated to be 26% to 27%

Financial Results and Updates:

Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $21 million, or $0.18 per share, and $100 million, or $0.83 per share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 of $71 million, or $0.55 per share, and $395 million, or $3.08 per share.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $50 million, or $0.43 per share, and $293 million, or $2.44 per share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $125 million, or $0.97 per share, and $625 million, or $4.87 per share.

Generated adjusted pretax margin of 2.8% for the full year 2025.

Repurchased 0.7 million shares of common stock for approximately $30 million in the fourth quarter, bringing total repurchases to 11.3 million shares for $570 million in 2025.

Operational Updates:

Alaska and Hawaiian achieved a single operating certificate, becoming one airline in the eyes of the FAA and representing the most significant integration milestone to date.

Announced the largest fleet order in Alaska's history in January 2026, including 105 737-10 aircraft, 5 787 aircraft, and options for 35 additional 737-10 aircraft. The order will expand our fleet to 475 aircraft by 2030 and over 550 aircraft by 2035.

Took delivery of six 737-8 aircraft and one 787-9 aircraft in the fourth quarter.

Unveiled our new global livery for our 787 fleet in January 2026, which is planned to fly on our international routes to and from Seattle.

Announced the opening of a new Horizon base in Las Vegas to support regional growth and flying in California.

Network Updates:

Announced the addition of two destinations to Air Group's network, with year-round service to Tulsa and Arcata-Eureka beginning in the spring.

Expanding service from our hubs, including new routes announced for 2026 from San Diego to Dallas, Oakland, and Raleigh-Durham; Portland to Philadelphia, Baltimore, and St. Louis; Honolulu to Burbank; and Anchorage to Boston, Boise, and Spokane.

Customer Experience:

Led U.S. carriers in key performance metrics during the Thanksgiving travel season, including on-time performance and completion rate.

Began installations of Starlink Wi-Fi on our E175 fleet in December, with installations on our mainline fleet to begin in spring 2026.

Announced the Kahu'ewai Hawai'i Investment Plan of more than $600 million over five years to enhance the guest experience from booking to the day of travel, including retrofitting Hawaiian aircraft interiors, modernizing airport spaces in Hawai'i, and upgrading technology.

Our airlines finished 2025 at #2 in completion rate and #2 in on-time performance.

Other Highlights:

Partnered with Washington state leaders, industry partners, and others to launch the Cascadia Sustainable Aviation Accelerator initiative to accelerate the production, deployment, and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Partnered with Pono Energy to invest in the development of SAF in Hawaiʻi using locally grown agriculture feedstock.

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income per share (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 (in millions, except per share amounts) Dollars

Per Share

Dollars

Per Share Net income $ 21

$ 0.18

$ 71

$ 0.55 Adjusted for:













Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments —

—

(6)

(0.05) Gains on foreign debt (4)

(0.03)

(10)

(0.08) Special items - operating 39

0.33

91

0.71 Special items - net non-operating —

—

(17)

(0.13) Income tax effect(a) (6)

(0.05)

(4)

(0.03) Adjusted net income $ 50

$ 0.43

$ 125

$ 0.97



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 (in millions, except per share amounts) Dollars

Per Share

Dollars

Per Share Net income $ 100

$ 0.83

$ 395

$ 3.08 Adjusted for:













Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (4)

(0.03)

(28)

(0.22) Losses (gains) on foreign debt 1

0.01

(10)

(0.08) Special items - operating 250

2.08

345

2.69 Special items - net non-operating —

—

(16)

(0.12) Income tax effect(a) (54)

(0.45)

(61)

(0.48) Adjusted net income $ 293

$ 2.44

$ 625

$ 4.87

(a) Includes income tax effect of the adjustments in the tables above as well as one-time effects of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act which was signed into law in the third quarter of 2025.

A conference call regarding the fourth quarter and full year results will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. EST/ 8:30 a.m. PST on January 23, 2026. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.

References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























Three Months Ended December

31,

Twelve Months Ended December

31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Operating Revenue





















Passenger revenue $ 3,248

$ 3,178

2 %

$ 12,835

$ 10,654

20 % Loyalty program other revenue 238

224

6 %

855

733

17 % Cargo and other revenue 146

132

11 %

549

348

58 % Total Operating Revenue 3,632

3,534

3 %

14,239

11,735

21 %























Operating Expenses





















Wages and benefits 1,245

1,119

11 %

4,763

3,588

33 % Variable incentive pay 74

161

(54) %

268

358

(25) % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and

losses 737

702

5 %

2,879

2,506

15 % Aircraft maintenance 214

229

(7) %

912

620

47 % Aircraft rent 60

65

(8) %

250

207

21 % Landing fees and other rentals 284

249

14 %

1,109

781

42 % Contracted services 148

133

11 %

590

444

33 % Selling expenses 95

106

(10) %

407

349

17 % Depreciation and amortization 199

190

5 %

795

583

36 % Food and beverage service 101

93

9 %

383

287

33 % Third-party regional carrier expense 67

62

8 %

272

243

12 % Other 294

261

13 %

1,058

854

24 % Special items - operating 39

91

(57) %

250

345

(28) % Total Operating Expenses 3,557

3,461

3 %

13,936

11,165

25 % Operating Income 75

73

3 %

303

570

(47) %























Non-operating Income (Expense)





















Interest income 23

32

(28) %

94

101

(7) % Interest expense (70)

(56)

25 %

(272)

(171)

59 % Interest capitalized 8

10

(20) %

37

29

28 % Special items - net non-operating —

17

(100) %

—

16

(100) % Other - net (6)

3

NM

(16)

—

NM Total Non-operating Income (Expense) (45)

6

NM

(157)

(25)

NM Income Before Income Tax 30

79





146

545



Income tax expense 9

8





46

150



Net Income $ 21

$ 71





$ 100

$ 395



























Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.18

$ 0.56





$ 0.85

$ 3.13



Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.18

$ 0.55





$ 0.83

$ 3.08



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding used for

computation:





















Basic 115.533

126.047





118.171

126.136



Diluted 117.356

128.931





119.926

128.372





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.





As of December 31 (in millions) 2025

2024 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 627

$ 1,201 Restricted cash 28

29 Marketable securities 1,496

1,274 Total cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities 2,151

2,504 Receivables - net 565

558 Inventories and supplies - net 203

199 Prepaid expenses 278

307 Other current assets 69

192 Total Current Assets 3,266

3,760







Property and Equipment





Aircraft and other flight equipment 13,647

12,273 Other property and equipment 2,424

2,173 Deposits for future flight equipment 731

883

16,802

15,329 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (4,945)

(4,548) Total Property and Equipment - Net 11,857

10,781







Other Assets





Operating lease assets 1,268

1,296 Goodwill 2,723

2,724 Intangible assets - net 815

873 Other noncurrent assets 432

334 Total Other Assets 5,238

5,227







Total Assets $ 20,361

$ 19,768

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.





As of December 31 (in millions except share amounts) 2025

2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 324

$ 186 Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes 881

1,001 Air traffic liability 1,689

1,712 Other accrued liabilities 1,055

997 Deferred revenue 1,722

1,592 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 721

450 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 197

207 Total Current Liabilities 6,589

6,145







Noncurrent Liabilities





Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion 4,834

4,538 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,141

1,198 Deferred income taxes 1,004

934 Deferred revenue 1,711

1,664 Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits 369

460 Other liabilities 595

457 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 9,654

9,251







Commitments and Contingencies













Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none

issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued:

2025 - 145,115,659 shares; 2024 - 141,449,174 shares, Outstanding: 2025 -

115,530,889 shares; 2024 - 123,119,199 shares 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 961

811 Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2025 - 29,584,770 shares; 2024 -

18,329,975 shares (1,701)

(1,131) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (173)

(239) Retained earnings 5,030

4,930 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,118

4,372 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 20,361

$ 19,768

SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)









Alaska Air Group, Inc.









(in millions) Year Ended

December 31, 2025

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025(a)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025(b) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 100

$ 79

$ 21 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities 856

639

217 Changes in working capital 293

346

(53) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,249

1,064

185











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Property and equipment additions (1,588)

(963)

(625) Other investing activities (35)

(33)

(2) Net cash used in investing activities (1,623)

(996)

(627)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities (199)

(490)

291











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (573)

(422)

(151) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at

beginning of period(c) 1,257

1,257

835 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end

of period(c) $ 684

$ 835

$ 684

(a) As reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025. (b) Cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2025 can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2025, from the year ended December 31, 2025. (c) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the Summary Cash Flow consists of restricted cash presented within Restricted Cash as well as certain restricted cash balances presented within Other noncurrent assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

SPECIAL ITEMS (unaudited)

Air Group has classified certain operating and non-operating activity as special items due to their unusual or infrequently occurring nature. We believe disclosing information about these items separately improves comparable year-over-year analysis and allows stakeholders to better understand our results of operations. A description of the special items is provided below.

Integration costs: Integration costs were associated with the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines and consist of employee-related, legal and professional fees, technology, and other merger costs.

Labor and other: Labor and other costs in 2025 were primarily for changes to Alaska flight attendants' sick leave benefits pursuant to a new collective bargaining agreement. Costs in 2024 were primarily for retroactive pay for Alaska flight attendants pursuant to a tentative agreement and litigation costs related to the Virgin trademark license agreement.

Net non-operating: The income in 2024 is primarily for gains on Hawaiian debt extinguishment in the fourth quarter.



Three Months Ended December

31,

Twelve Months Ended December

31, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Expenses













Integration costs 39

80

193

208 Labor and other $ —

$ 11

$ 57

$ 137 Special items - operating $ 39

$ 91

$ 250

$ 345















Non-operating Income (Expense)













Special items - net non-operating $ —

$ 17

$ —

$ 16

OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)























A manual recalculation of certain figures using rounded amounts may not agree directly to the actual figures presented in the

table below. 2024 figures include Hawaiian results September 18, 2024 onward.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 14,355

14,339

0.1 %

58,627

49,238

19.1 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 18,935

19,068

(0.7) %

77,110

63,871

20.7 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 23,238

22,744

2.2 %

92,962

76,167

22.1 % Load factor 81.5 %

83.8 %

(2.3) pts

82.9 %

83.9 %

(1.0) pts Yield 17.15¢

16.67¢

2.9 %

16.64¢

16.68¢

(0.2) % PRASM 13.98¢

13.97¢

0.1 %

13.81¢

13.99¢

(1.3) % RASM 15.63¢

15.54¢

0.6 %

15.32¢

15.41¢

(0.6) % CASMex(b) 11.72¢

11.57¢

1.3 %

11.42¢

10.80¢

5.7 % Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)(c) $2.57

$2.54

1.2 %

$2.52

$2.74

(8.0) % Fuel gallons (000,000)(c) 287

279

2.9 %

1,146

925

23.9 % ASMs per gallon 81.1

81.6

(0.6) %

81.1

82.3

(1.4) % Departures (000) 135

131

3.1 %

543

461

17.8 % Average full-time equivalent employees

(FTEs) 32,676

30,396

7.5 %

31,585

25,751

22.7 % Operating fleet(d) 413

392

21 a/c

413

392

21 a/c Alaska Airlines Operating Statistics:





















RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 12,806

13,306

(3.8) %

52,404

53,680

(2.4) % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 15,737

15,754

(0.1) %

63,161

63,873

(1.1) % Economic fuel cost per gallon $2.57

$2.55

0.8 %

$2.52

$2.74

(8.0) % Hawaiian Airlines Operating Statistics:





















RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 4,850

4,509

7.6 %

19,304

5,143

NM ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 5,896

5,481

7.6 %

23,208

6,245

NM Economic fuel cost per gallon(c) $2.49

2.44

2.0 %

$2.41

2.43

(0.8) % Regional Operating Statistics:(e)





















RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,278

1,253

2.0 %

5,401

5,048

7.0 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,606

1,509

6.4 %

6,593

6,049

9.0 % Economic fuel cost per gallon $2.76

$2.74

0.7 %

$2.71

$2.93

(7.5) %

(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Excludes operations under the Air Transportation Services Agreement (ATSA) with Amazon. (d) Includes aircraft owned and leased by Alaska, Hawaiian, and Horizon, as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service. (e) Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

Alaska Air Group, Inc.

We are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. Amounts in the tables below are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, a manual recalculation of certain figures using these rounded amounts may not agree directly to the actual figures presented in the tables below.

Adjusted Income Before Income Tax Reconciliation









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Income before income tax $ 30

$ 79

$ 146

$ 545 Adjusted for:













Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment —

(6)

(4)

(28) Losses (gains) on foreign debt (4)

(10)

1

(10) Special items - operating 39

91

250

345 Special items - net non-operating —

(17)

—

(16) Adjusted income before income tax $ 65

$ 137

$ 393

$ 836















Pretax margin 0.8 %

2.2 %

1.0 %

4.6 % Adjusted pretax margin 1.8 %

3.9 %

2.8 %

7.1 %

CASMex Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Total operating expenses $ 3,557

$ 3,461

$ 13,936

$ 11,165 Less the following components:













Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 737

702

2,879

2,506 Freighter costs 56

37

192

84 Special items - operating 39

91

250

345 Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter

costs, and special items $ 2,725

$ 2,631

$ 10,615

$ 8,230















ASMs 23,238

22,744

92,962

76,167 CASMex 11.72 ¢

11.57 ¢

11.42 ¢

10.80 ¢

Fuel Reconciliation















Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gal

Dollars

Cost/Gal Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 737

$ 2.57

$ 701

$ 2.51 Losses on settled hedges —

—

7

0.03 Economic fuel expense $ 737

$ 2.57

$ 708

$ 2.54 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment —

—

(6)

(0.02) Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses $ 737

$ 2.57

$ 702

$ 2.52 Fuel gallons



287





279

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gal

Dollars

Cost/Gal Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 2,879

$ 2.51

$ 2,496

$ 2.70 Losses on settled hedges 4

0.01

38

0.04 Economic fuel expense $ 2,883

$ 2.52

$ 2,534

$ 2.74 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment (4)

(0.01)

(28)

(0.03) Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses $ 2,879

$ 2.51

$ 2,506

$ 2.71 Fuel gallons



1,146





925

Debt-to-capitalization, including leases (in millions) December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion $ 4,834

$ 4,538 Capitalized operating leases 1,338

1,405 Current portion of finance lease liabilities(a) 181

8 Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt $ 6,353

$ 5,951 Shareholders' equity 4,118

4,372 Total invested capital $ 10,471

$ 10,323







Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including leases 61 %

58 %

(a) To best reflect our leverage, we included our short-term finance lease liabilities, which are recognized within 'Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases' in our condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items (in millions) December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Long-term debt $ 5,309

$ 4,933 Capitalized operating leases 1,338

1,405 Capitalized finance leases 246

55 Total adjusted debt 6,893

6,393 Less: Total cash and marketable securities 2,123

2,475 Adjusted net debt $ 4,770

$ 3,918







(in millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Operating Income $ 303

$ 570 Adjusted for:





Special items - operating 250

345 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (4)

(28) Losses (gains) on foreign debt 1

(10) Depreciation and amortization 795

583 Aircraft rent 250

207 EBITDAR $ 1,595

$ 1,667







Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR 3.0x

2.4x

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (in millions) Alaska

Airlines

Hawaiian

Airlines

Regional

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Adjustments(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 2,071

$ 728

$ 449

$ —

$ 3,248

$ —

$ 3,248 Loyalty program other revenue 185

34

19

—

238

—

238 Cargo and other revenue 81

60

—

5

146

—

146 Total Operating Revenue 2,337

822

468

5

3,632

—

3,632 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding

fuel 1,768

654

369

(10)

2,781

39

2,820 Fuel expense 451

190

96

—

737

—

737 Total Operating Expenses 2,219

844

465

(10)

3,518

39

3,557 Non-operating Income

(Expense) (3)

(38)

—

(8)

(49)

4

(45) Income (Loss) Before Income

Tax $ 115

$ (60)

$ 3

$ 7

$ 65

$ (35)

$ 30





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions) Alaska

Airlines

Hawaiian

Airlines

Regional

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Adjustments(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 2,073

$ 673

$ 432

$ —

$ 3,178

$ —

$ 3,178 Loyalty program other revenue 161

48

15

—

224

—

224 Cargo and other revenue 77

53

—

2

132

—

132 Total Operating Revenue 2,311

774

447

2

3,534

—

3,534 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding

fuel 1,725

619

341

(17)

2,668

91

2,759 Fuel expense 447

172

89

—

708

(6)

702 Total Operating Expenses 2,172

791

430

(17)

3,376

85

3,461 Non-operating Income

(Expense) 14

(27)

—

(8)

(21)

27

6 Income (Loss) Before Income

Tax $ 153

$ (44)

$ 17

$ 11

$ 137

$ (58)

$ 79

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 (in millions) Alaska

Airlines

Hawaiian

Airlines

Regional

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Adjustments(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 8,132

$ 2,918

$ 1,785

$ —

$ 12,835

$ —

$ 12,835 Loyalty program other revenue 653

134

68

—

855

—

855 Cargo and other revenue 305

231

—

13

549

—

549 Total Operating Revenue 9,090

3,283

1,853

13

14,239

—

14,239 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding

fuel 6,772

2,640

1,471

(76)

10,807

250

11,057 Fuel expense 1,777

723

383

—

2,883

(4)

2,879 Total Operating Expenses 8,549

3,363

1,854

(76)

13,690

246

13,936 Non-operating Income

(Expense) (15)

(109)

—

(32)

(156)

(1)

(157) Income (Loss) Before Income

Tax $ 526

$ (189)

$ (1)

$ 57

$ 393

$ (247)

$ 146





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions) Alaska

Airlines

Hawaiian

Airlines

Regional

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Adjustments(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 8,151

$ 757

$ 1,746

$ —

$ 10,654

$ —

$ 10,654 Loyalty program other revenue 621

53

59

—

733

—

733 Cargo and other revenue 279

59

—

10

348

—

348 Total Operating Revenue 9,051

869

1,805

10

11,735

—

11,735 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding

fuel 6,365

701

1,317

(69)

8,314

345

8,659 Fuel expense 1,962

195

377

—

2,534

(28)

2,506 Total Operating Expenses 8,327

896

1,694

(69)

10,848

317

11,165 Non-operating Income

(Expense) 20

(31)

—

(40)

(51)

26

(25) Income (Loss) Before Income

Tax $ 744

$ (58)

$ 111

$ 39

$ 836

$ (291)

$ 545

(a) Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, Horizon, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units. (b) The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. (c) Includes special items, mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, and gains/losses on foreign debt.

SUPPLEMENTARY PRO FORMA COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited) We believe that analysis of specific results on a pro forma basis provides more meaningful year-over-year comparisons. The

table below compares the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 to the reported three months ended December 31,

2024, which included Hawaiian results for the full quarter, and the pro forma twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Hawaiian's financial information has been conformed to reflect Air Group's historical financial statement presentation. This

information does not purport to reflect what our financial and operational results would have been had the acquisition been

consummated at the beginning of the periods presented.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024 Pro

Forma(a)

Change Operating Revenue





















Passenger revenue $ 3,248

$ 3,178

2 %

$ 12,835

$ 12,502

3 % Loyalty program other revenue 238

224

6 %

855

817

5 % Cargo and other revenue 146

132

11 %

549

460

19 % Total Operating Revenue 3,632

3,534

3 %

14,239

13,779

3 % Operating expenses, excluding fuel 2,820

2,759

2 %

11,057

10,424

6 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 737

702

5 %

2,879

3,045

(5) % Total Operating Expenses 3,557

3,461

3 %

13,936

13,469

3 % Operating Income 75

73

3 %

303

310

(2) % Non-operating income (expense) (45)

6

NM

(157)

(82)

91 % Income Before Tax 30

79

(62) %

146

228

(36) % Special items - operating 39

91

(57) %

250

363

(31) % Special items - net non-operating —

(17)

(100) %

—

(24)

(100) % Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments —

(6)

(100) %

(4)

(30)

(87) % Unrealized (gain)/loss on foreign debt (4)

(10)

(60) %

1

(13)

(108) % Adjusted Income Before Tax $ 65

$ 137

(52) %

$ 393

$ 524

(25) %























Pretax Margin 0.8 %

2.2 %

-1.4 pts

1.0 %

1.7 %

-0.7 pts Adjusted Pretax Margin 1.8 %

3.9 %

-2.1 pts

2.8 %

3.8 %

-1.0 pts























Pro Forma Comparative Operating Statistics





















Revenue passengers (000) 14,355

14,339

0.1 %

58,627

57,134

2.6 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 18,935

19,068

(0.7) %

77,110

76,566

0.7 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 23,238

22,744

2.2 %

92,962

91,208

1.9 % Load factor 81.5 %

83.8 %

(2.3) pt

82.9 %

83.9 %

(1.0) pt Yield 17.15¢

16.67¢

2.9 %

16.64¢

16.33¢

1.9 % RASM 15.63¢

15.54¢

0.6 %

15.32¢

15.11¢

1.4 % CASMex 11.72¢

11.57¢

1.3 %

11.42¢

10.91¢

4.7 %























Pro Forma Comparative CASMex Reconciliation





















Total operating expenses $ 3,557

$ 3,461

2.8 %

$ 13,936

$ 13,469

3.5 % Less the following components:





















Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 737

702

5.0 %

2,879

3,045

(5.5) % Freighter costs 56

37

51.4 %

192

111

73.0 % Special items - operating 39

91

(57.1) %

250

363

(31.1) % Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter

costs, and special items $ 2,725

$ 2,631

3.6 %

$ 10,615

$ 9,950

6.7 %























ASMs 23,238

22,744

2.2 %

92,962

91,208

1.9 % CASMex 11.72¢

11.57¢

1.3 %

11.42¢

10.91¢

4.7 %

(a) As provided on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 22, 2025, including certain immaterial reclassification and policy adjustments.

Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:

By excluding certain costs from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. We believe that all U.S. carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management and investors to understand the impact of company-specific cost drivers which are more controllable by management. We adjust for expenses related directly to our freighter aircraft operations, including those costs incurred under the ATSA with Amazon, to allow for better comparability to other carriers that do not operate freighter aircraft. We also exclude certain special charges as they are unusual or nonrecurring in nature and adjusting for these expenses allows management and investors to better understand our cost performance.





CASMex is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance. CASMex is also a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.





Adjusted pretax income is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.





Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above is important because it provides information on significant items that are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.





Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.

SOURCE Alaska Air Group