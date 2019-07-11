Alaska Air Group reports June 2019 operational results

SEATTLE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported June and year-to-date operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of Ravn Air.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 1.7% increase in traffic on a 1.9% increase in capacity compared to June 2018. Load factor decreased 0.1 points to 88.2%.

The following table shows the operational results for June and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



June

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 4,207

4,188

0.5%

22,442

22,558

(0.5)% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 5,137

5,050

1.7%

27,087

26,887

0.7% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,825

5,716

1.9%

32,487

32,313

0.5% Passenger load factor 88.2%

88.3%

(0.1) pts

83.4%

83.2%

0.2 pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 0.6% increase in traffic on a 0.7% increase in capacity compared to June 2018. Load factor decreased 0.1 points to 88.7%. Mainline also reported 81.9% of its flights arrived on time in June 2019, compared to 82.4% reported in June 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for June and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



June

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,236

3,275

(1.2)%

17,070

17,673

(3.4)% RPMs (000,000) 4,641

4,615

0.6%

24,379

24,581

(0.8)% ASMs (000,000) 5,234

5,199

0.7%

29,114

29,387

(0.9)% Passenger load factor 88.7%

88.8%

(0.1) pts

83.7%

83.6%

0.1 pt On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 81.9%

82.4%

(0.5) pts

79.9%

83.4%

(3.5) pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 14.0% on a 14.3% increase in capacity compared to June 2018. Load factor decreased 0.1 points to 83.9%. Alaska's regional partners also reported 85.6% of its flights arrived on time in June 2019, compared to 85.9% in June 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for June and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



June

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 971

913

6.4%

5,372

4,885

10.0% RPMs (000,000) 496

435

14.0%

2,708

2,306

17.4% ASMs (000,000) 591

517

14.3%

3,373

2,926

15.3% Passenger load factor 83.9%

84.0%

(0.1) pts

80.3%

78.8%

1.5 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 85.6%

85.9%

(0.3) pts

82.3%

86.3%

(4.0) pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners , guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

