Alaska Air Group reports May 2018 operational results

Alaska Air Group Inc.

08:00 ET

SEATTLE, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported May operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations flown by subsidiaries Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines.

On Jan. 11, 2018, Alaska and Virgin America consolidated their operations onto a Single Operating Certificate. Results for Alaska and Virgin America have been combined into a single mainline operation.

AIR GROUP
On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 7.4 percent increase in traffic on an 8.8 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2017. Load factor decreased 1.1 points to 85.4 percent.

The following table shows the operational results for May and year-to-date compared, to the prior-year periods:

May

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers (000)

4,042

3,790

6.6%

18,370

17,468

5.2%

Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000)
"traffic"

4,835

4,500

7.4%

21,837

20,554

6.2%

Available seat miles ASM (000,000)
"capacity"

5,660

5,202

8.8%

26,597

24,616

8.0%

Passenger load factor

85.4%

86.5%

(1.1) pts

82.1%

83.5%

(1.4) pts

MAINLINE
Mainline reported a 5.8 percent increase in traffic on a 7.3 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2017. Load factor decreased 1.2 points to 85.8 percent. Mainline also reported 81.8 percent of its flights arrived on time in May 2018, compared to 76.2 percent reported in May 2017.

Mainline operational results reflect both Alaska and Virgin America combined. The following table shows mainline operational results for May and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

May

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers (000)

3,162

2,979

6.1%

14,398

13,641

5.5%

RPMs (000,000)

4,403

4,161

5.8%

19,966

19,014

5.0%

ASMs (000,000)

5,132

4,781

7.3%

24,188

22,658

6.8%

Passenger load factor

85.8%

87.0%

(1.2) pts

82.5%

83.9%

(1.4) pts

On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT

81.8%

76.2%

5.6 pts

83.6%

75.4%

8.2 pts

REGIONAL
Regional traffic increased 27.4 percent on a 25.4 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2017. Load factor increased 1.3 points to 81.8 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 87.8 percent of its flights arrived on time in May 2018, compared to 86.4 percent in May 2017.

The following table shows regional operational results for May and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

May

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers (000)

880

811

8.5%

3,972

3,827

3.8%

RPMs (000,000)

432

339

27.4%

1,871

1,540

21.5%

ASMs (000,000)

528

421

25.4%

2,409

1,958

23.0%

Passenger load factor

81.8%

80.5%

1.3 pts

77.7%

78.7%

(1.0) pts

On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT

87.8%

86.4%

1.4 pts

86.4%

78.4%

8.0 pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

 

