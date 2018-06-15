Alaska Air Group reports May 2018 operational results

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 7.4 percent increase in traffic on an 8.8 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2017. Load factor decreased 1.1 points to 85.4 percent.

The following table shows the operational results for May and year-to-date compared, to the prior-year periods:



May

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 4,042

3,790

6.6%

18,370

17,468

5.2% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000)

"traffic" 4,835

4,500

7.4%

21,837

20,554

6.2% Available seat miles ASM (000,000)

"capacity" 5,660

5,202

8.8%

26,597

24,616

8.0% Passenger load factor 85.4%

86.5%

(1.1) pts

82.1%

83.5%

(1.4) pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 5.8 percent increase in traffic on a 7.3 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2017. Load factor decreased 1.2 points to 85.8 percent. Mainline also reported 81.8 percent of its flights arrived on time in May 2018, compared to 76.2 percent reported in May 2017.

Mainline operational results reflect both Alaska and Virgin America combined. The following table shows mainline operational results for May and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



May

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,162

2,979

6.1%

14,398

13,641

5.5% RPMs (000,000) 4,403

4,161

5.8%

19,966

19,014

5.0% ASMs (000,000) 5,132

4,781

7.3%

24,188

22,658

6.8% Passenger load factor 85.8%

87.0%

(1.2) pts

82.5%

83.9%

(1.4) pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 81.8%

76.2%

5.6 pts

83.6%

75.4%

8.2 pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 27.4 percent on a 25.4 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2017. Load factor increased 1.3 points to 81.8 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 87.8 percent of its flights arrived on time in May 2018, compared to 86.4 percent in May 2017.

The following table shows regional operational results for May and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



May

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 880

811

8.5%

3,972

3,827

3.8% RPMs (000,000) 432

339

27.4%

1,871

1,540

21.5% ASMs (000,000) 528

421

25.4%

2,409

1,958

23.0% Passenger load factor 81.8%

80.5%

1.3 pts

77.7%

78.7%

(1.0) pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 87.8%

86.4%

1.4 pts

86.4%

78.4%

8.0 pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide.

