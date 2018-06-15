Alaska Air Group reports May 2018 operational results

SEATTLE, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported May operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations flown by subsidiaries Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines.
On Jan. 11, 2018, Alaska and Virgin America consolidated their operations onto a Single Operating Certificate. Results for Alaska and Virgin America have been combined into a single mainline operation.
AIR GROUP
On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 7.4 percent increase in traffic on an 8.8 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2017. Load factor decreased 1.1 points to 85.4 percent.
The following table shows the operational results for May and year-to-date compared, to the prior-year periods:
|
May
|
Year-to-Date
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
4,042
|
3,790
|
6.6%
|
18,370
|
17,468
|
5.2%
|
Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000)
|
4,835
|
4,500
|
7.4%
|
21,837
|
20,554
|
6.2%
|
Available seat miles ASM (000,000)
|
5,660
|
5,202
|
8.8%
|
26,597
|
24,616
|
8.0%
|
Passenger load factor
|
85.4%
|
86.5%
|
(1.1) pts
|
82.1%
|
83.5%
|
(1.4) pts
MAINLINE
Mainline reported a 5.8 percent increase in traffic on a 7.3 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2017. Load factor decreased 1.2 points to 85.8 percent. Mainline also reported 81.8 percent of its flights arrived on time in May 2018, compared to 76.2 percent reported in May 2017.
Mainline operational results reflect both Alaska and Virgin America combined. The following table shows mainline operational results for May and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
|
May
|
Year-to-Date
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
3,162
|
2,979
|
6.1%
|
14,398
|
13,641
|
5.5%
|
RPMs (000,000)
|
4,403
|
4,161
|
5.8%
|
19,966
|
19,014
|
5.0%
|
ASMs (000,000)
|
5,132
|
4,781
|
7.3%
|
24,188
|
22,658
|
6.8%
|
Passenger load factor
|
85.8%
|
87.0%
|
(1.2) pts
|
82.5%
|
83.9%
|
(1.4) pts
|
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
|
81.8%
|
76.2%
|
5.6 pts
|
83.6%
|
75.4%
|
8.2 pts
REGIONAL
Regional traffic increased 27.4 percent on a 25.4 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2017. Load factor increased 1.3 points to 81.8 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 87.8 percent of its flights arrived on time in May 2018, compared to 86.4 percent in May 2017.
The following table shows regional operational results for May and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
|
May
|
Year-to-Date
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
880
|
811
|
8.5%
|
3,972
|
3,827
|
3.8%
|
RPMs (000,000)
|
432
|
339
|
27.4%
|
1,871
|
1,540
|
21.5%
|
ASMs (000,000)
|
528
|
421
|
25.4%
|
2,409
|
1,958
|
23.0%
|
Passenger load factor
|
81.8%
|
80.5%
|
1.3 pts
|
77.7%
|
78.7%
|
(1.0) pts
|
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
|
87.8%
|
86.4%
|
1.4 pts
|
86.4%
|
78.4%
|
8.0 pts
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-reports-may-2018-operational-results-300666867.html
SOURCE Alaska Air Group Inc.
Share this article