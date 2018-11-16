Alaska Air Group reports November 2018 operational results

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported November and year-to-date operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines.

On Jan. 11, 2018, Alaska and Virgin America consolidated their operations onto a Single Operating Certificate. Results for Alaska and Virgin America have been combined into a single mainline operation.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 1.0 percent increase in traffic on a 1.2 percent increase in capacity compared to November 2017. Load factor decreased 0.1 point to 84.1 percent.

The following table shows the operational results for November and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



November

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,676

3,627

1.4%

42,105

40,288

4.5% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 4,440

4,394

1.0%

50,184

47,832

4.9% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,281

5,216

1.2%

59,874

56,596

5.8% Passenger load factor 84.1%

84.2%

(0.1) pts

83.8%

84.5%

(0.7) pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 0.6 percent decrease in traffic on a 0.3 percent decrease in capacity compared to November 2017. Load factor decreased 0.3 points to 84.4 percent. Mainline also reported 81 percent of its flights arrived on time in November 2018, compared to 81.5 percent reported in November 2017.

Mainline operational results reflect both Alaska and Virgin America combined. The following table shows mainline operational results for November and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



November

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 2,813

2,851

(1.3)%

32,808

31,564

3.9% RPMs (000,000) 4,011

4,034

(0.6)%

45,745

44,087

3.8% ASMs (000,000) 4,752

4,764

(0.3)%

54,302

51,923

4.6% Passenger load factor 84.4%

84.7%

(0.3) pts

84.2%

84.9%

(0.7) pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 80.8%

81.5%

(0.7) pts

82.7%

78.7%

4.0 pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 19.2 percent on a 17.0 percent increase in capacity compared to November 2017. Load factor increased 1.5 points to 81.1 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 78.6 percent of its flights arrived on time in November 2018, compared to 85.1 percent in November 2017.

The following table shows regional operational results for November and year-to-date compared, to the prior-year periods:



November

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 863

776

11.2%

9,297

8,724

6.6% RPMs (000,000) 429

360

19.2%

4,439

3,745

18.5% ASMs (000,000) 529

452

17.0%

5,572

4,673

19.2% Passenger load factor 81.1%

79.6%

1.5 pts

79.7%

80.1%

(0.4) pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 78.6%

85.1%

(6.5) pts

83.4%

87.6%

(4.2) pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018.

