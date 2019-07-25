Alaska Air Group reports second quarter 2019 results
Jul 25, 2019, 16:01 ET
Financial Highlights:
- Reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $262 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $193 million, or $1.56 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.
- Reported net income for the second quarter of 2019, excluding merger-related costs and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments of $270 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $206 million or $1.66 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. This quarter's adjusted results compare to the First Call analyst consensus estimate of $2.13 per share.
- Paid a $0.35 per-share quarterly cash dividend in the second quarter, a 9% increase over the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2018.
- Repurchased a total of 408,665 shares of common stock for approximately $25 million in the first six months of 2019.
- Generated $1 billion of operating cash flow in the first six months of 2019, including merger-related costs.
- Held $1.6 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2019.
- Reduced debt-to-capitalization ratio to 45% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 47% as of Dec. 31, 2018.
Operational Highlights:
- Alaska technicians, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, ratified an integrated seniority list and a transition agreement, including a two-year contract extension, in July 2019.
- Reached a tentative agreement with the International Association of Machinists on a new five-year contract for Alaska's clerical, office, passenger service, ramp and stores employees.
- Added EL AL Israel Airlines as a new global Mileage Plan partner.
- Announced a new route connecting Paine Field in Everett, Washington, to Palm Springs, California.
- Finished painting the Alaska Airlines livery on all Airbus aircraft.
- Completed cabin interior renovations of 14 Airbus aircraft and 11 737-700 aircraft.
- Installed high-speed satellite Wi-Fi on the 44th mainline aircraft.
Recognition and Awards:
- Ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers" in 2019 by J.D. Power for the 12th year in a row.
- Earned top spot for customer satisfaction on the American Customer Satisfaction Index Travel Report for 2018 - 2019.
- Ranked as the best U.S. airline by Wallethub.
- Named as No. 2 Domestic Airline by Travel & Leisure "World's Best Awards."
Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported second quarter 2019 GAAP net income of $262 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $193 million, or $1.56 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of merger-related costs, mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments and other special items, the company reported adjusted net income of $270 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $206 million, or $1.66 per diluted share in 2018.
"The three-percentage point improvement in our adjusted pretax margin shows that our revenue initiatives and cost management efforts are paying off. We set an ambitious plan and are executing it," said Alaska CEO Brad Tilden. "But what our people really do best is provide genuine, caring service for our guests, and that's why they earned our 12th-straight J.D. Power award this year. From all of us on the leadership team, thank you to our employees for your fantastic performance. We're all looking forward to building on this momentum in the months and years ahead."
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share (diluted EPS) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018 to adjusted amounts.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
Dollars
|
Diluted EPS
|
Dollars
|
Diluted EPS
|
GAAP net income and diluted EPS
|
$
|
262
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
193
|
$
|
1.56
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
|
3
|
0.02
|
(22)
|
(0.18)
|
Special items - merger-related costs
|
8
|
0.06
|
39
|
0.31
|
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
|
(3)
|
(0.02)
|
(4)
|
(0.03)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net income and diluted EPS
|
$
|
270
|
$
|
2.17
|
$
|
206
|
$
|
1.66
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
Dollars
|
Diluted EPS
|
Dollars
|
Diluted EPS
|
GAAP net income and diluted EPS
|
$
|
266
|
$
|
2.14
|
$
|
197
|
$
|
1.59
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
|
(1)
|
(0.01)
|
(35)
|
(0.28)
|
Special items - merger-related costs
|
34
|
0.27
|
45
|
0.36
|
Special items - other
|
—
|
—
|
25
|
0.20
|
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
|
(8)
|
(0.06)
|
(8)
|
(0.06)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net income and diluted EPS
|
$
|
291
|
$
|
2.34
|
$
|
224
|
$
|
1.81
Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.
References in this news release to "Air Group," "company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified. Alaska Airlines, Inc., Horizon Air Industries, Inc., and Virgin America Inc. (through July 20, 2018, at which point it was legally merged into Alaska Airlines, Inc.) are referred to as "Alaska," "Horizon," and "Virgin America" respectively, and together as our "airlines."
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Operating Revenues:
|
Passenger revenue
|
$
|
2,111
|
$
|
1,997
|
6
|
%
|
$
|
3,827
|
$
|
3,681
|
4
|
%
|
Mileage Plan other revenue
|
118
|
108
|
9
|
%
|
228
|
215
|
6
|
%
|
Cargo and other
|
59
|
51
|
16
|
%
|
109
|
92
|
18
|
%
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
2,288
|
2,156
|
6
|
%
|
4,164
|
3,988
|
4
|
%
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Wages and benefits
|
567
|
544
|
4
|
%
|
1,124
|
1,080
|
4
|
%
|
Variable incentive pay
|
44
|
38
|
16
|
%
|
79
|
77
|
3
|
%
|
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
|
502
|
475
|
6
|
%
|
922
|
884
|
4
|
%
|
Aircraft maintenance
|
115
|
106
|
8
|
%
|
235
|
213
|
10
|
%
|
Aircraft rent
|
82
|
77
|
6
|
%
|
165
|
151
|
9
|
%
|
Landing fees and other rentals
|
113
|
110
|
3
|
%
|
245
|
236
|
4
|
%
|
Contracted services
|
70
|
76
|
(8)
|
%
|
142
|
157
|
(10)
|
%
|
Selling expenses
|
87
|
88
|
(1)
|
%
|
159
|
166
|
(4)
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
105
|
97
|
8
|
%
|
211
|
191
|
10
|
%
|
Food and beverage service
|
53
|
55
|
(4)
|
%
|
102
|
105
|
(3)
|
%
|
Third-party regional carrier expense
|
42
|
39
|
8
|
%
|
83
|
76
|
9
|
%
|
Other
|
136
|
141
|
(4)
|
%
|
274
|
282
|
(3)
|
%
|
Special items - merger-related costs
|
8
|
39
|
(79)
|
%
|
34
|
45
|
(24)
|
%
|
Special items - other
|
—
|
—
|
NM
|
—
|
25
|
NM
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
1,924
|
1,885
|
2
|
%
|
3,775
|
3,688
|
2
|
%
|
Operating Income
|
364
|
271
|
34
|
%
|
389
|
300
|
30
|
%
|
Nonoperating Income (Expense):
|
Interest income
|
11
|
10
|
10
|
%
|
20
|
18
|
11
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
(20)
|
(25)
|
(20)
|
%
|
(42)
|
(49)
|
(14)
|
%
|
Interest capitalized
|
3
|
4
|
(25)
|
%
|
7
|
9
|
(22)
|
%
|
Other—net
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
NM
|
(17)
|
(13)
|
31
|
%
|
Total Nonoperating Income (Expense)
|
(13)
|
(12)
|
8
|
%
|
(32)
|
(35)
|
(9)
|
%
|
Income Before Income Tax
|
351
|
259
|
357
|
265
|
Income tax expense
|
89
|
66
|
91
|
68
|
Net Income
|
$
|
262
|
$
|
193
|
$
|
266
|
$
|
197
|
Basic Earnings Per Share:
|
$
|
2.12
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
2.15
|
$
|
1.60
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
2.14
|
$
|
1.59
|
Shares Used for Computation:
|
Basic
|
123.418
|
123.268
|
123.355
|
123.212
|
Diluted
|
124.301
|
124.036
|
124.179
|
123.953
|
Cash dividend declared per share:
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
0.64
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
(in millions)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Cash and marketable securities
|
$
|
1,627
|
$
|
1,236
|
Other current assets
|
591
|
551
|
Current assets
|
2,218
|
1,787
|
Property and equipment - net
|
6,744
|
6,781
|
Operating lease assets
|
1,696
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
1,943
|
1,943
|
Intangible assets - net
|
125
|
127
|
Other assets
|
225
|
274
|
Total assets
|
12,951
|
10,912
|
Air traffic liability
|
1,173
|
788
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
288
|
486
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
273
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,800
|
1,668
|
Current liabilities
|
3,534
|
2,942
|
Long-term debt
|
1,538
|
1,617
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
1,424
|
—
|
Other liabilities and credits
|
2,482
|
2,602
|
Shareholders' equity
|
3,973
|
3,751
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
12,951
|
$
|
10,912
|
Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases(a)
|
45
|
%
|
47
|
%
|
Number of common shares outstanding
|
123.338
|
123.194
|
(a)
|
Following the adoption of the new lease accounting standard on January 1, 2019, the ratio is calculated using the total capitalized Operating lease liability, whereas prior year periods were calculated utilizing the present value of aircraft lease payments. This change had no impact to the ratio.
|
OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
12,026
|
12,069
|
(0.4)%
|
22,442
|
22,558
|
(0.5)%
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
|
14,638
|
14,484
|
1.1%
|
27,087
|
26,887
|
0.7%
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
|
16,980
|
16,833
|
0.9%
|
32,487
|
32,313
|
0.5%
|
Load factor
|
86.2%
|
86.0%
|
0.2 pts
|
83.4%
|
83.2%
|
0.2 pts
|
Yield
|
14.43¢
|
13.79¢
|
4.6%
|
14.13¢
|
13.69¢
|
3.2%
|
RASM
|
13.48¢
|
12.81¢
|
5.2%
|
12.82¢
|
12.34¢
|
3.9%
|
CASMex(b)
|
8.33¢
|
8.14¢
|
2.3%
|
8.68¢
|
8.46¢
|
2.6%
|
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
|
$2.27
|
$2.30
|
(1.3)%
|
$2.20
|
$2.22
|
(0.9)%
|
Fuel gallons (000,000)
|
220
|
216
|
1.9%
|
419
|
413
|
1.5%
|
ASM's per gallon
|
77.2
|
77.9
|
(0.9)%
|
77.5
|
78.2
|
(0.9)%
|
Average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTE)
|
21,921
|
21,655
|
1.2%
|
21,876
|
21,461
|
1.9%
|
Mainline Operating Statistics:
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
9,206
|
9,462
|
(2.7)%
|
17,070
|
17,673
|
(3.4)%
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
|
13,207
|
13,221
|
(0.1)%
|
24,379
|
24,581
|
(0.8)%
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
|
15,241
|
15,289
|
(0.3)%
|
29,114
|
29,387
|
(0.9)%
|
Load factor
|
86.7%
|
86.5%
|
0.2 pts
|
83.7%
|
83.6%
|
0.1 pts
|
Yield
|
13.38¢
|
12.95¢
|
3.3%
|
13.08¢
|
12.83¢
|
1.9%
|
RASM
|
12.66¢
|
12.16¢
|
4.1%
|
12.02¢
|
11.70¢
|
2.7%
|
CASMex(b)
|
7.65¢
|
7.43¢
|
3.0%
|
7.96¢
|
7.71¢
|
3.2%
|
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
|
$2.26
|
$2.29
|
(1.3)%
|
$2.19
|
$2.22
|
(1.4)%
|
Fuel gallons (000,000)
|
187
|
188
|
(0.5)%
|
356
|
360
|
(1.1)%
|
ASM's per gallon
|
81.5
|
81.3
|
0.2%
|
81.8
|
81.5
|
0.4%
|
Average number of FTE's
|
16,551
|
16,477
|
0.4%
|
16,504
|
16,245
|
1.6%
|
Aircraft utilization
|
11.1
|
11.6
|
(4.3)%
|
10.7
|
11.4
|
(6.1)%
|
Average aircraft stage length
|
1,311
|
1,298
|
1.0%
|
1,308
|
1,294
|
1.1%
|
Operating fleet
|
238
|
228
|
10 a/c
|
238
|
228
|
10 a/c
|
Regional Operating Statistics:(c)
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
2,820
|
2,607
|
8.2%
|
5,372
|
4,885
|
10.0%
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
|
1,431
|
1,263
|
13.3%
|
2,708
|
2,306
|
17.4%
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
|
1,739
|
1,544
|
12.6%
|
3,373
|
2,926
|
15.3%
|
Load factor
|
82.3%
|
81.8%
|
0.5 pts
|
80.3%
|
78.8%
|
1.5 pts
|
Yield
|
24.06¢
|
22.64¢
|
6.3%
|
23.57¢
|
22.93¢
|
2.8%
|
RASM
|
20.51¢
|
19.14¢
|
7.2%
|
19.62¢
|
18.72¢
|
4.8%
|
Operating fleet
|
94
|
89
|
5 a/c
|
94
|
89
|
5 a/c
|
(a)
|
Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.
|
(b)
|
See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of potential importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.
|
(c)
|
Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers, excluding Pen Air.
|
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
(in millions)
|
Mainline
|
Regional
|
Horizon
|
Consolidating
|
Air Group
|
Special
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
Passenger revenues
|
$
|
1,767
|
$
|
344
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,111
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,111
|
CPA revenues
|
—
|
—
|
112
|
(112)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mileage Plan other revenue
|
105
|
13
|
—
|
—
|
118
|
—
|
118
|
Cargo and other
|
57
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
59
|
—
|
59
|
Total operating revenues
|
1,929
|
357
|
112
|
(110)
|
2,288
|
—
|
2,288
|
Operating expenses
|
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
|
1,167
|
268
|
95
|
(116)
|
1,414
|
8
|
1,422
|
Economic fuel
|
422
|
77
|
—
|
—
|
499
|
3
|
502
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,589
|
345
|
95
|
(116)
|
1,913
|
11
|
1,924
|
Nonoperating income (expense)
|
Interest income
|
17
|
—
|
—
|
(6)
|
11
|
—
|
11
|
Interest expense
|
(19)
|
—
|
(7)
|
6
|
(20)
|
—
|
(20)
|
Interest capitalized
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
3
|
Other - net
|
(7)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
—
|
(7)
|
Total Nonoperating income (expense)
|
(6)
|
—
|
(7)
|
—
|
(13)
|
—
|
(13)
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
$
|
334
|
$
|
12
|
$
|
10
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
362
|
$
|
(11)
|
$
|
351
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
(in millions)
|
Mainline
|
Regional
|
Horizon
|
Consolidating
|
Air Group
|
Special
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
Passenger revenues
|
$
|
1,711
|
$
|
286
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,997
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,997
|
CPA revenues
|
—
|
—
|
137
|
(137)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mileage Plan other revenue
|
99
|
9
|
—
|
—
|
108
|
—
|
108
|
Cargo and other
|
49
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
51
|
—
|
51
|
Total operating revenues
|
1,859
|
296
|
138
|
(137)
|
2,156
|
—
|
2,156
|
Operating expenses
|
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
|
1,135
|
249
|
123
|
(136)
|
1,371
|
39
|
1,410
|
Economic fuel
|
432
|
65
|
—
|
—
|
497
|
(22)
|
475
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,567
|
314
|
123
|
(136)
|
1,868
|
17
|
1,885
|
Nonoperating income (expense)
|
Interest income
|
13
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
10
|
—
|
10
|
Interest expense
|
(22)
|
—
|
(5)
|
2
|
(25)
|
—
|
(25)
|
Interest capitalized
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
—
|
4
|
Other - net
|
1
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(1)
|
Total Nonoperating income (expense)
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(1)
|
(12)
|
—
|
(12)
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
$
|
288
|
$
|
(20)
|
$
|
10
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
276
|
$
|
(17)
|
$
|
259
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
(in millions)
|
Mainline
|
Regional
|
Horizon
|
Consolidating
|
Air Group
|
Special
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
Passenger revenues
|
$
|
3,189
|
$
|
638
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,827
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,827
|
CPA revenues
|
—
|
—
|
228
|
(228)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mileage Plan other revenue
|
205
|
23
|
—
|
—
|
228
|
—
|
228
|
Cargo and other
|
105
|
1
|
1
|
2