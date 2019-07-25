Alaska Air Group reports second quarter 2019 results

SEATTLE, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights:

Reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $262 million , or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $193 million , or $1.56 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Reported net income for the second quarter of 2019, excluding merger-related costs and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments of $270 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $206 million or $1.66 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. This quarter's adjusted results compare to the First Call analyst consensus estimate of $2.13 per share.

Paid a $0.35 per-share quarterly cash dividend in the second quarter, a 9% increase over the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2018.

per-share quarterly cash dividend in the second quarter, a 9% increase over the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2018. Repurchased a total of 408,665 shares of common stock for approximately $25 million in the first six months of 2019.

Generated $1 billion of operating cash flow in the first six months of 2019, including merger-related costs.

Held $1.6 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2019.

Reduced debt-to-capitalization ratio to 45% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 47% as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Operational Highlights:

Alaska technicians, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, ratified an integrated seniority list and a transition agreement, including a two-year contract extension, in July 2019.

Reached a tentative agreement with the International Association of Machinists on a new five-year contract for Alaska's clerical, office, passenger service, ramp and stores employees.

clerical, office, passenger service, ramp and stores employees. Added EL AL Israel Airlines as a new global Mileage Plan partner.

Announced a new route connecting Paine Field in Everett, Washington, to Palm Springs, California.

, to . Finished painting the Alaska Airlines livery on all Airbus aircraft.

Completed cabin interior renovations of 14 Airbus aircraft and 11 737-700 aircraft.

Installed high-speed satellite Wi-Fi on the 44th mainline aircraft.

Recognition and Awards:

Ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers" in 2019 by J.D. Power for the 12th year in a row.

Earned top spot for customer satisfaction on the American Customer Satisfaction Index Travel Report for 2018 - 2019.

Ranked as the best U.S. airline by Wallethub.

Named as No. 2 Domestic Airline by Travel & Leisure "World's Best Awards."

Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported second quarter 2019 GAAP net income of $262 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $193 million, or $1.56 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of merger-related costs, mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments and other special items, the company reported adjusted net income of $270 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $206 million, or $1.66 per diluted share in 2018.

"The three-percentage point improvement in our adjusted pretax margin shows that our revenue initiatives and cost management efforts are paying off. We set an ambitious plan and are executing it," said Alaska CEO Brad Tilden. "But what our people really do best is provide genuine, caring service for our guests, and that's why they earned our 12th-straight J.D. Power award this year. From all of us on the leadership team, thank you to our employees for your fantastic performance. We're all looking forward to building on this momentum in the months and years ahead."

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share (diluted EPS) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income and diluted EPS $ 262



$ 2.11



$ 193



$ 1.56

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 3



0.02



(22)



(0.18)

Special items - merger-related costs 8



0.06



39



0.31

Income tax effect of reconciling items above (3)



(0.02)



(4)



(0.03)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income and diluted EPS $ 270



$ 2.17



$ 206



$ 1.66





Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income and diluted EPS $ 266



$ 2.14



$ 197



$ 1.59

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (1)



(0.01)



(35)



(0.28)

Special items - merger-related costs 34



0.27



45



0.36

Special items - other —



—



25



0.20

Income tax effect of reconciling items above (8)



(0.06)



(8)



(0.06)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income and diluted EPS $ 291



$ 2.34



$ 224



$ 1.81



Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.

References in this news release to "Air Group," "company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified. Alaska Airlines, Inc., Horizon Air Industries, Inc., and Virgin America Inc. (through July 20, 2018, at which point it was legally merged into Alaska Airlines, Inc.) are referred to as "Alaska," "Horizon," and "Virgin America" respectively, and together as our "airlines."

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per-share amounts) 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Operating Revenues:





















Passenger revenue $ 2,111



$ 1,997



6 %

$ 3,827



$ 3,681



4 % Mileage Plan other revenue 118



108



9 %

228



215



6 % Cargo and other 59



51



16 %

109



92



18 % Total Operating Revenues 2,288



2,156



6 %

4,164



3,988



4 % Operating Expenses:





















Wages and benefits 567



544



4 %

1,124



1,080



4 % Variable incentive pay 44



38



16 %

79



77



3 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 502



475



6 %

922



884



4 % Aircraft maintenance 115



106



8 %

235



213



10 % Aircraft rent 82



77



6 %

165



151



9 % Landing fees and other rentals 113



110



3 %

245



236



4 % Contracted services 70



76



(8) %

142



157



(10) % Selling expenses 87



88



(1) %

159



166



(4) % Depreciation and amortization 105



97



8 %

211



191



10 % Food and beverage service 53



55



(4) %

102



105



(3) % Third-party regional carrier expense 42



39



8 %

83



76



9 % Other 136



141



(4) %

274



282



(3) % Special items - merger-related costs 8



39



(79) %

34



45



(24) % Special items - other —



—



NM



—



25



NM

Total Operating Expenses 1,924



1,885



2 %

3,775



3,688



2 % Operating Income 364



271



34 %

389



300



30 % Nonoperating Income (Expense):





















Interest income 11



10



10 %

20



18



11 % Interest expense (20)



(25)



(20) %

(42)



(49)



(14) % Interest capitalized 3



4



(25) %

7



9



(22) % Other—net (7)



(1)



NM



(17)



(13)



31 % Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) (13)



(12)



8 %

(32)



(35)



(9) % Income Before Income Tax 351



259







357



265





Income tax expense 89



66







91



68





Net Income $ 262



$ 193







$ 266



$ 197





























Basic Earnings Per Share: $ 2.12



$ 1.57







$ 2.15



$ 1.60





Diluted Earnings Per Share: $ 2.11



$ 1.56







$ 2.14



$ 1.59





























Shares Used for Computation:





















Basic 123.418



123.268







123.355



123.212





Diluted 124.301



124.036







124.179



123.953





























Cash dividend declared per share: $ 0.35



$ 0.32







$ 0.70



$ 0.64







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













(in millions) June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Cash and marketable securities $ 1,627



$ 1,236

Other current assets 591



551

Current assets 2,218



1,787

Property and equipment - net 6,744



6,781

Operating lease assets 1,696



—

Goodwill 1,943



1,943

Intangible assets - net 125



127

Other assets 225



274

Total assets 12,951



10,912









Air traffic liability 1,173



788

Current portion of long-term debt 288



486

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 273



—

Other current liabilities 1,800



1,668

Current liabilities 3,534



2,942

Long-term debt 1,538



1,617

Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,424



—

Other liabilities and credits 2,482



2,602

Shareholders' equity 3,973



3,751

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,951



$ 10,912









Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases(a) 45 %

47 %







Number of common shares outstanding 123.338



123.194







(a) Following the adoption of the new lease accounting standard on January 1, 2019, the ratio is calculated using the total capitalized Operating lease liability, whereas prior year periods were calculated utilizing the present value of aircraft lease payments. This change had no impact to the ratio.

OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 12,026

12,069

(0.4)%

22,442

22,558

(0.5)% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 14,638

14,484

1.1%

27,087

26,887

0.7% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 16,980

16,833

0.9%

32,487

32,313

0.5% Load factor 86.2%

86.0%

0.2 pts

83.4%

83.2%

0.2 pts Yield 14.43¢

13.79¢

4.6%

14.13¢

13.69¢

3.2% RASM 13.48¢

12.81¢

5.2%

12.82¢

12.34¢

3.9% CASMex(b) 8.33¢

8.14¢

2.3%

8.68¢

8.46¢

2.6% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $2.27

$2.30

(1.3)%

$2.20

$2.22

(0.9)% Fuel gallons (000,000) 220

216

1.9%

419

413

1.5% ASM's per gallon 77.2

77.9

(0.9)%

77.5

78.2

(0.9)% Average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTE) 21,921

21,655

1.2%

21,876

21,461

1.9% Mainline Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 9,206

9,462

(2.7)%

17,070

17,673

(3.4)% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 13,207

13,221

(0.1)%

24,379

24,581

(0.8)% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 15,241

15,289

(0.3)%

29,114

29,387

(0.9)% Load factor 86.7%

86.5%

0.2 pts

83.7%

83.6%

0.1 pts Yield 13.38¢

12.95¢

3.3%

13.08¢

12.83¢

1.9% RASM 12.66¢

12.16¢

4.1%

12.02¢

11.70¢

2.7% CASMex(b) 7.65¢

7.43¢

3.0%

7.96¢

7.71¢

3.2% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $2.26

$2.29

(1.3)%

$2.19

$2.22

(1.4)% Fuel gallons (000,000) 187

188

(0.5)%

356

360

(1.1)% ASM's per gallon 81.5

81.3

0.2%

81.8

81.5

0.4% Average number of FTE's 16,551

16,477

0.4%

16,504

16,245

1.6% Aircraft utilization 11.1

11.6

(4.3)%

10.7

11.4

(6.1)% Average aircraft stage length 1,311

1,298

1.0%

1,308

1,294

1.1% Operating fleet 238

228

10 a/c

238

228

10 a/c Regional Operating Statistics:(c)





















Revenue passengers (000) 2,820

2,607

8.2%

5,372

4,885

10.0% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,431

1,263

13.3%

2,708

2,306

17.4% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,739

1,544

12.6%

3,373

2,926

15.3% Load factor 82.3%

81.8%

0.5 pts

80.3%

78.8%

1.5 pts Yield 24.06¢

22.64¢

6.3%

23.57¢

22.93¢

2.8% RASM 20.51¢

19.14¢

7.2%

19.62¢

18.72¢

4.8% Operating fleet 94

89

5 a/c

94

89

5 a/c





(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of potential importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers, excluding Pen Air.

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























































Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other

Air Group

Adjusted(a)

Special

Items(b)

Consolidated Operating revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,767



$ 344



$ —



$ —



$ 2,111



$ —



$ 2,111

CPA revenues —



—



112



(112)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 105



13



—



—



118



—



118

Cargo and other 57



—



—



2



59



—



59

Total operating revenues 1,929



357



112



(110)



2,288



—



2,288

Operating expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,167



268



95



(116)



1,414



8



1,422

Economic fuel 422



77



—



—



499



3



502

Total operating expenses 1,589



345



95



(116)



1,913



11



1,924

Nonoperating income (expense)

























Interest income 17



—



—



(6)



11



—



11

Interest expense (19)



—



(7)



6



(20)



—



(20)

Interest capitalized 3



—



—



—



3



—



3

Other - net (7)



—



—



—



(7)



—



(7)

Total Nonoperating income (expense) (6)



—



(7)



—



(13)



—



(13)

Income (loss) before income tax $ 334



$ 12



$ 10



$ 6



$ 362



$ (11)



$ 351







Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other

Air Group

Adjusted(a)

Special

Items(b)

Consolidated Operating revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,711



$ 286



$ —



$ —



$ 1,997



$ —



$ 1,997

CPA revenues —



—



137



(137)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 99



9



—



—



108



—



108

Cargo and other 49



1



1



—



51



—



51

Total operating revenues 1,859



296



138



(137)



2,156



—



2,156

Operating expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,135



249



123



(136)



1,371



39



1,410

Economic fuel 432



65



—



—



497



(22)



475

Total operating expenses 1,567



314



123



(136)



1,868



17



1,885

Nonoperating income (expense)

























Interest income 13



—



—



(3)



10



—



10

Interest expense (22)



—



(5)



2



(25)



—



(25)

Interest capitalized 4



—



—



—



4



—



4

Other - net 1



(2)



—



—



(1)



—



(1)

Total Nonoperating income (expense) (4)



(2)



(5)



(1)



(12)



—



(12)

Income (loss) before income tax $ 288



$ (20)



$ 10



$ (2)



$ 276



$ (17)



$ 259

