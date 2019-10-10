Alaska Air Group reports September 2019 operational results

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported September and year-to-date operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of RAVN Air.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 6.4% increase in traffic on a 3.5% increase in capacity compared to September 2018. Load factor increased 2.2 points to 83%.

The following table shows the operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



September

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,807

3,579

6.4%

35,018

34,685

1.0% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 4,452

4,186

6.4%

42,113

41,272

2.0% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,365

5,183

3.5%

50,006

49,256

1.5% Passenger load factor 83.0%

80.8%

2.2 pts

84.2%

83.8%

0.4 pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 5.1% increase in traffic on a 2.4% increase in capacity compared to September 2018. Load factor increased 2.2 points to 83.2%. Mainline also reported 81.5% of its flights arrived on time in September 2019, compared to 85.2% reported in September 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



September

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 2,884

2,755

4.7%

26,725

27,107

(1.4)% RPMs (000,000) 3,984

3,789

5.1%

37,917

37,677

0.6% ASMs (000,000) 4,786

4,676

2.4%

44,816

44,730

0.2% Passenger load factor 83.2%

81.0%

2.2 pts

84.6%

84.2%

0.4 pt On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 81.5%

85.2%

(3.7) pts

80.3%

83.2%

(2.9) pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 17.9% on a 14.2% increase in capacity compared to September 2018. Load factor increased 2.6 points to 80.8%. Alaska's regional partners also reported 85.9% of its flights arrived on time in September 2019, compared to 83.4% in September 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



September

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 923

824

12.0%

8,293

7,578

9.4% RPMs (000,000) 468

397

17.9%

4,196

3,595

16.7% ASMs (000,000) 579

507

14.2%

5,190

4,526

14.7% Passenger load factor 80.8%

78.2%

2.6 pts

80.8%

79.4%

1.4 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 85.9%

83.4%

2.5 pts

83.6%

84.5%

(0.9) pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

