Alaska Air Group reports third quarter 2019 results

Financial Highlights:

Reported net income for the third quarter of 2019 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $322 million , or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to net income of $217 million , or $1.75 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Reported net income for the third quarter of 2019, excluding merger-related costs and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $326 million , or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $237 million or $1.91 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. This quarter's adjusted results compare to the First Call analyst consensus estimate of $2.52 per share.

, or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. This quarter's adjusted results compare to the First Call analyst consensus estimate of per share. Paid a $0.35 per-share cash dividend in the third quarter, a 9% increase over the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2018.

per-share cash dividend in the third quarter, a 9% increase over the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2018. Repurchased a total of 874,019 shares of common stock for approximately $53 million in the first nine months of 2019.

in the first nine months of 2019. Generated $1.4 billion of operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2019.

of operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2019. Made a voluntary contribution of $65 million to defined benefit pension plans in the third quarter.

to defined benefit pension plans in the third quarter. Held $1.6 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of Sept. 30, 2019 .

in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of . Reduced debt-to-capitalization ratio to 42% as of Sept. 30, 2019 compared to 47% as of Dec. 31, 2018 .

Operational Highlights:

Alaska's clerical, office, passenger service, ramp and stores employees, represented by the International Association of Machinists, ratified a new five-year agreement in August.

clerical, office, passenger service, ramp and stores employees, represented by the International Association of Machinists, ratified a new five-year agreement in August. Opened a new 15,000+ square foot flagship lounge in the North Satellite at Sea-Tac International Airport in July.

Reallocated flying to expand offerings between the Pacific Northwest and California , increasing network utility and providing more non-stop service on the West Coast.

, increasing network utility and providing more non-stop service on the West Coast. Completed cabin interior renovations of the 25 th Airbus aircraft during the third quarter.

Airbus aircraft during the third quarter. Installed high-speed satellite Wi-Fi on the 54th mainline aircraft.

Recognition and Awards:

Named "Best U.S. Airline" by Condé Nast Traveler for the second consecutive year.

Ranked as top U.S. airline in Newsweek's 2020 Best Customer Service awards.

Mileage Plan ranked first in the U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Airline Rewards Programs for the fifth consecutive year.

Ranked as the top U.S. airline in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the third consecutive year.

Ranked among Forbes' 2019 global list for "World's Best Employers."

Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported third quarter 2019 GAAP net income of $322 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $217 million, or $1.75 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of merger-related costs and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, the company reported adjusted net income of $326 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $237 million, or $1.91 per diluted share in 2018.

"Our teams at Alaska, Horizon and McGee delivered industry-leading customer service and operational reliability that helped drive strong third quarter results," said Alaska Air Group CEO Brad Tilden. "Our adjusted pretax profit margin of nearly 18% was 3.6 percentage points higher than last year - fueled by our commitment to keep costs low and by the impressive 8% revenue growth that our commercial team delivered. I want to thank our employees for everything they're doing to make Alaska what we are today - and for helping us shape what we're going to be in the future. They are the best in the industry, and I believe these results demonstrate that."

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share (diluted EPS) for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 and 2018 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income and diluted EPS $ 322



$ 2.60



$ 217



$ 1.75

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments —



—



5



0.04

Special items - merger-related costs 5



0.04



22



0.18

Income tax effect of reconciling items above (1)



(0.01)



(7)



(0.06)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income and diluted EPS $ 326



$ 2.63



$ 237



$ 1.91









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income and diluted EPS $ 588



$ 4.74



$ 414



$ 3.34

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (1)



(0.01)



(30)



(0.24)

Special items - merger-related costs 39



0.31



67



0.54

Special items - other —



—



25



0.20

Income tax effect of reconciling items above (9)



(0.07)



(15)



(0.12)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income and diluted EPS $ 617



$ 4.97



$ 461



$ 3.72



Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.

A conference call regarding the third quarter results will be streamed online at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on Oct. 24, 2019. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.

References in this news release to "Air Group," "company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified. Alaska Airlines, Inc., Horizon Air Industries, Inc., and Virgin America Inc. (through July 20, 2018, at which point it was legally merged into Alaska Airlines, Inc.) are referred to as "Alaska," "Horizon," and "Virgin America" respectively, and together as our "airlines."

This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, as well as in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC after the date thereof. Some of these risks include general economic conditions, increases in operating costs including fuel, competition, labor costs and relations, our indebtedness, inability to meet cost reduction goals, seasonal fluctuations in our financial results, an aircraft accident, changes in laws and regulations and risks inherent in the achievement of anticipated synergies and the timing thereof in connection with the acquisition of Virgin America. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed therein. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,300 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Alaska ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per-share amounts) 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Operating Revenues:





















Passenger revenue $ 2,211



$ 2,043



8 %

$ 6,038



$ 5,724



5 % Mileage Plan other revenue 118



114



4 %

346



329



5 % Cargo and other 60



55



9 %

169



147



15 % Total Operating Revenues 2,389



2,212



8 %

6,553



6,200



6 % Operating Expenses:





















Wages and benefits 608



549



11 %

1,732



1,629



6 % Variable incentive pay 46



27



70 %

125



104



20 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 486



513



(5) %

1,408



1,397



1 % Aircraft maintenance 106



107



(1) %

341



320



7 % Aircraft rent 82



82



— %

247



233



6 % Landing fees and other rentals 143



135



6 %

388



371



5 % Contracted services 72



70



3 %

214



227



(6) % Selling expenses 77



79



(3) %

236



245



(4) % Depreciation and amortization 106



99



7 %

317



290



9 % Food and beverage service 57



53



8 %

159



158



1 % Third-party regional carrier expense 42



38



11 %

125



114



10 % Other 137



141



(3) %

411



423



(3) % Special items - merger-related costs 5



22



(77) %

39



67



(42) % Special items - other —



—



— %

—



25



NM Total Operating Expenses 1,967



1,915



3 %

5,742



5,603



2 % Operating Income 422



297



42 %

811



597



36 % Nonoperating Income (Expense):





















Interest income 11



11



— %

31



29



7 % Interest expense (18)



(22)



(18) %

(60)



(71)



(15) % Interest capitalized 4



5



(20) %

11



14



(21) % Other—net (3)



(7)



(57) %

(20)



(20)



— % Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) (6)



(13)



(54) %

(38)



(48)



(21) % Income Before Income Tax 416



284







773



549





Income tax expense 94



67







185



135





Net Income $ 322



$ 217







$ 588



$ 414





























Basic Earnings Per Share: $ 2.61



$ 1.76







$ 4.76



$ 3.36





Diluted Earnings Per Share: $ 2.60



$ 1.75







$ 4.74



$ 3.34





























Shares Used for Computation:





















Basic 123.280



123.224







123.330



123.216





Diluted 124.067



123.864







124.051



123.804





























Cash dividend declared per share: $ 0.35



$ 0.32







$ 1.05



$ 0.96







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













(in millions) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Cash and marketable securities $ 1,619



$ 1,236

Other current assets 583



551

Current assets 2,202



1,787

Property and equipment - net 6,834



6,781

Operating lease assets 1,647



—

Goodwill 1,943



1,943

Intangible assets - net 123



127

Other assets 234



274

Total assets 12,983



10,912









Air traffic liability 1,032



788

Current portion of long-term debt 265



486

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 268



—

Other current liabilities 1,781



1,668

Current liabilities 3,346



2,942

Long-term debt 1,444



1,617

Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,376



—

Other liabilities and credits 2,565



2,602

Shareholders' equity 4,252



3,751

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,983



$ 10,912









Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases(a) 42 %

47 %







Number of common shares outstanding 123.278



123.194







(a) Following the adoption of the new lease accounting standard on January 1, 2019, the ratio is calculated using the total capitalized Operating lease liability, whereas prior year periods were calculated utilizing the present value of aircraft lease payments. This change had no impact to the ratio.

OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 12,574

12,128

3.7%

35,018

34,685

1.0% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 15,026

14,386

4.4%

42,113

41,272

2.0% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 17,519

16,943

3.4%

50,006

49,256

1.5% Load factor 85.8%

84.9%

0.9 pts

84.2%

83.8%

0.4 pts Yield 14.71¢

14.20¢

3.6%

14.34¢

13.87¢

3.4% RASM 13.64¢

13.05¢

4.5%

13.10¢

12.59¢

4.1% CASMex(b) 8.43¢

8.15¢

3.4%

8.59¢

8.35¢

2.9% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $2.13

$2.33

(8.6)%

$2.18

$2.26

(3.5)% Fuel gallons (000,000) 227

218

4.1%

646

631

2.4% ASM's per gallon 77.2

77.7

(0.6)%

77.4

78.1

(0.9)% Average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTE) 22,247

21,804

2.0%

22,000

21,575

2.0% Mainline Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 9,655

9,435

2.3%

26,725

27,107

(1.4)% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 13,538

13,096

3.4%

37,917

37,677

0.6% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 15,702

15,343

2.3%

44,816

44,730

0.2% Load factor 86.2%

85.4%

0.8 pts

84.6%

84.2%

0.4 pts Yield 13.66¢

13.18¢

3.6%

13.29¢

12.95¢

2.6% RASM 12.83¢

12.28¢

4.5%

12.30¢

11.90¢

3.4% CASMex(b) 7.81¢

7.34¢

6.4%

7.91¢

7.58¢

4.4% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $2.13

$2.32

(8.2)%

$2.17

$2.25

(3.6)% Fuel gallons (000,000) 193

189

2.1%

549

549

—% ASM's per gallon 81.4

81.2

0.2%

81.6

81.5

0.1% Average number of FTE's 16,789

16,499

1.8%

16,599

16,330

1.6% Aircraft utilization 11.3

11.4

(0.9)%

10.9

11.4

(4.4)% Average aircraft stage length 1,281

1,291

(0.8)%

1,298

1,293

0.4% Operating fleet 238

231

7 a/c

238

231

7 a/c Regional Operating Statistics:(c)





















Revenue passengers (000) 2,919

2,693

8.4%

8,293

7,578

9.4% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,488

1,290

15.3%

4,196

3,595

16.7% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,817

1,600

13.6%

5,190

4,526

14.7% Load factor 81.9%

80.6%

1.3 pts

80.8%

79.4%

1.4 pts Yield 24.23¢

24.50¢

(1.1)%

23.81¢

23.49¢

1.4% RASM 20.51¢

20.41¢

0.5%

19.93¢

19.32¢

3.2% Operating fleet 94

89

5 a/c

94

89

5 a/c





(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of potential importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers, excluding PenAir.

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.





















































Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other

Air Group

Adjusted(a)

Special

Items(b)

Consolidated Operating revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,850



$ 361



$ —



$ —



$ 2,211



$ —



$ 2,211

CPA revenues —



—



112



(112)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 107



11



—



—



118



—



118

Cargo and other 58



1



—



1



60



—



60

Total operating revenues 2,015



373



112



(111)



2,389



—



2,389

Operating expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,226



275



94



(119)



1,476



5



1,481

Economic fuel 411



75



—



—



486



—



486

Total operating expenses 1,637



350



94



(119)



1,962



5



1,967

Nonoperating income (expense)

























Interest income 17



—



—



(6)



11



—



11

Interest expense (18)



—



(7)



7



(18)



—



(18)

Interest capitalized 4



—



—



—



4



—



4

Other - net (3)



—



—



—



(3)



—



(3)

Total Nonoperating income (expense) —



—



(7)



1



(6)



—



(6)

Income (loss) before income tax $ 378



$ 23



$ 11



$ 9



$ 421



$ (5)



$ 416

