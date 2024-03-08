Alaska Air Group to webcast J.P. Morgan Conference

SEATTLE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will webcast a fireside chat with CEO Ben Minicucci at 11:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from the 2024 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. The presentation will be webcast live at https://investor.alaskaair.com.

SOURCE Alaska Air Group, Inc.