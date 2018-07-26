Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Cowen 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE : ALK ), the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will webcast a presentation by Brandon Pedersen, Alaska's executive vice president, finance, at the Cowen 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

The webcast will be presented live at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. To participate, listeners should access the "Investor Relations" section of www.alaskaair.com several minutes prior to the scheduled start time to allow sufficient time to register. For those unable to listen to the webcast, a reply will be available at www.alaskaair.com/investors until Sept. 19, 2018.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE : ALK ).

