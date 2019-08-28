Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Cowen Securities 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will webcast a presentation by Brandon Pedersen, Alaska's executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer, at Cowen's Securities 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The webcast will be presented live at 10:55 a.m. Eastern time. To participate, listeners should access the "Investor Relations" section of www.alaskaair.com several minutes prior to the scheduled start time to allow sufficient time to register. For those unable to listen to the webcast, a replay will be available at www.alaskaair.com/investors until Sept. 18, 2019.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

