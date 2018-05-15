Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

The webcast will be presented live at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. To participate, listeners should access the "Investor Relations" section of www.alaskaair.com several minutes prior to the scheduled start time to allow sufficient time to register. For those unable to listen to the webcast, a reply will be available at www.alaskaair.com/investors until June 22, 2018.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners, fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners , guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

