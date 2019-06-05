Alaska Airlines adds a top requested destination from Paine Field
Jun 05, 2019, 10:30 ET
SEATTLE, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the place Alaska Airlines' guests said they want to fly to the most from Everett: Palm Springs.
So Alaska is making it happen.
The Alaska Airlines Blog has all the details, including the flight times, when the service begins and a quick check of operations after three months of flying in Everett.
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
SOURCE Alaska Airlines
Share this article