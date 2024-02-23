Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service between Portland and Atlanta this fall

We're the largest carrier in Portland offering flights to 54 nonstop destinations

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines continues to grow in Portland to provide our guests with more choice and convenience with nonstop service to Atlanta beginning this fall. The daily flight starts Oct. 1 and will operate year-round. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this weekend at alaskaair.com.

"For more than 20 years, we've been the largest carrier in Portland – one of our key West Coast gateways. We're always looking for ways to connect the Rose City to other destinations across our network. We believe our flights to Atlanta will be a popular addition for our guests heading to the South," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.

Portland-Atlanta service

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Portland-Atlanta 9:37 a.m. 5:12 p.m. Daily 737 Atlanta-Portland 7:59 p.m. 10:14 p.m. Daily 737

Flight times are local times

With the addition of our Portland-Atlanta flight, we'll now serve 54 nonstop destinations from Portland. On Nov. 17, we began nonstop service to Miami, and year-round flights to Nashville will start on March 14.

Earlier this month, we announced the addition of more than 20 daily departures starting this summer to sought-after destinations from Portland. Our capacity has increased by 25%, improving connectivity and providing additional travel options.

