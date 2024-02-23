Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service between Portland and Atlanta this fall

News provided by

ALASKA AIRLINES

23 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

We're the largest carrier in Portland offering flights to 54 nonstop destinations

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines continues to grow in Portland to provide our guests with more choice and convenience with nonstop service to Atlanta beginning this fall. The daily flight starts Oct. 1 and will operate year-round. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this weekend at alaskaair.com.

"For more than 20 years, we've been the largest carrier in Portland – one of our key West Coast gateways. We're always looking for ways to connect the Rose City to other destinations across our network. We believe our flights to Atlanta will be a popular addition for our guests heading to the South," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.

Portland-Atlanta service

City Pair

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

Aircraft

Portland-Atlanta

9:37 a.m.

5:12 p.m.

Daily

737

 Atlanta-Portland

7:59 p.m.

10:14 p.m.

Daily

737

Flight times are local times

With the addition of our Portland-Atlanta flight, we'll now serve 54 nonstop destinations from Portland. On Nov. 17, we began nonstop service to Miami, and year-round flights to Nashville will start on March 14.

Earlier this month, we announced the addition of more than 20 daily departures starting this summer to sought-after destinations from Portland. Our capacity has increased by 25%, improving connectivity and providing additional travel options.

All our guests can take advantage of a premium travel experience on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast's premier airline offering our flyers the most legroom in First Class (excluding lie-flat seats) and Premium Class; no change fees; multiple fare offerings; the most generous loyalty program with Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status; 30 global partners; and West Coast food and beverage on board.

With power outlets at every seat on our mainline aircraft, you can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed to your device during the flight. Our aircraft are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections to make sure you get what you want.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group. 

SOURCE ALASKA AIRLINES

Also from this source

Alaska Airlines adds exclusively brewed beer in unique can to premium beverage line-up

Alaska Airlines adds exclusively brewed beer in unique can to premium beverage line-up

Alaska Airlines is now serving its first-ever custom craft beer exclusively brewed for the carrier by Seattle-based Fremont Brewing. Alaska's newest...

Alaska Airlines better connects Portland with more flights to popular destinations

Alaska Airlines is ramping up our growth in Portland to provide our guests with more choice and convenience. We've added more than 20 daily...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.