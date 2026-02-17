Alaska Airlines Becomes First Carrier to Fully Integrate Digital Payment System with PayCargo and IBS Software

This partnership makes Alaska the first airline to integrate both inbound and outbound payments for its cargo business

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayCargo, the trusted logistics payment platform, and IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel and aviation industry, today announced a new integration with Alaska Airlines that makes Alaska the first carrier to bring both inbound and outbound payment processes together through the PayCargo platform via iCargo, IBS Software's market-leading cargo management platform. This announcement comes a few short weeks after PayCargo and IBS Software announced the deepening of their long-standing partnership to accelerate digital transformation across the global air cargo ecosystem.

The new system sets a benchmark for digital payment automation in air cargo. It connects payment and cargo management workflows from start to finish. This integration helps customers release cargo more quickly and with greater accuracy. It also reduces manual steps and provides a clearer and more reliable payment experience.

"This integration reflects our focus on making air cargo simpler and more reliable for our Alaska Air Cargo customers," said Ian Morgan, Vice President of Cargo, Alaska Airlines. "Working with PayCargo and IBS Software, we're creating a process that's faster, clearer, and more connected."

PayCargo and IBS Software have worked together for several years to simplify how airlines and freight forwarders manage payments. The new integration builds on that partnership by embedding PayCargo's secure, real-time payment capability directly into the iCargo system used by Alaska Airlines.

"This milestone with Alaska Air Cargo shows what is possible when payment and cargo systems work as one," said Eduardo Del Riego, President and CEO of PayCargo. "Customers benefit from faster processing, fewer errors, and smoother financial operations."

"At IBS Software, our goal is to help airlines improve efficiency through well-connected digital systems," said Radhesh Memon, VP, Head of Strategy & Product, Cargo at IBS Software. "Working with PayCargo and Alaska Airlines has resulted in a simple and practical solution that ushers in a new era of seamless payments directly through our iCargo platform."

The collaboration marks a step forward in the modernization of air cargo operations. By combining payment and cargo management systems in one connected process, PayCargo, IBS Software, and Alaska Airlines are helping to make freight transactions faster, more accurate, and easier to manage. The integration reinforces each company's commitment to advancing efficiency and reliability across the air cargo industry.

About PayCargo:

PayCargo is the most trusted logistics payment platform, accelerating the release of cargo across the global supply chain. With over 6,500 active vendors in the PayCargo Network, users can instantly send secure payments for same-day or overnight release to major Air, Land, Rail and Ocean carriers.

What started as a streamlined payment solution has grown into a comprehensive platform supporting the full invoice lifecycle. By expanding beyond payments to offer tools that automate and optimize invoice processing, PayCargo continues to drive innovation across the supply chain, helping industry leaders improve efficiency, reduce manual work, and gain better financial control.

For more information, visit paycargo.com

About Alaska Air Cargo

Alaska Air Cargo serves 100-plus destinations across North America with more than 1,300 daily flights, offering a variety of reliable shipping products, a long history of cold-chain innovations and unmatched customer service throughout our network. We are the only passenger airline in the U.S. with dedicated cargo planes, and our freighter fleet serves 20 communities across the state of Alaska, as well as Seattle and Los Angeles in the lower 48. We also offer belly-cargo service on more than 300 passenger planes serving the continental U.S., Canada, Hawaii and Mexico.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world. Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE PayCargo