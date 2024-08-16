Alaska Airlines celebrates new flights between Seattle and Taipei on STARLUX Airlines

Offering luxury on transpacific travel, our global partner provides world-class service and amenities; our hometown airport is STARLUX's third nonstop U.S. destination from Taipei

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With an emphasis on luxury in the air, Alaska Airlines' global partner STARLUX Airlines launched its inaugural nonstop service today between our hometown airport in Seattle and Taipei. The premier carrier will fly the route three times a week with connections to a wide array of destinations from Taipei.

Alaska Airlines' global partner STARLUX Airlines now flies nonstop between Seattle and Taipei.

As an added convenience for our guests, STARLUX flights from three of our West Coast hubs – Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco – to Taipei can be purchased directly at alaskaair.com. We are excited to launch a codeshare partnership with STARLUX soon which will further expand the seamless flying experience offered today. When Mileage Plan members purchase their tickets directly with us, they earn elite qualifying miles on every STARLUX flight. They can also redeem miles for STARLUX flights.

"STARLUX offers an industry-leading product with great onboard service and access to a range of bucket list destinations across Asia," said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. "With STARLUX's arrival in Seattle, we'll have 13 of our global partners now serving our hometown hub where we have more daily flights and destinations than any other carrier on the West Coast."

On the days of service, the new nonstop from Seattle arrives early in the morning in Taipei, which allows for better connectivity to other flights throughout Asia. The nonstop departs Taipei in the evening for a mid-afternoon arrival in Seattle.

STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai emphasized the significance of the Seattle expansion: "Seattle is not just our latest destination, it's a pivotal milestone in our U.S. expansion strategy. For the first time, thanks to our esteemed partner Alaska Airlines, we can connect passengers from over 100 U.S. cities via the West Coast to Asia Pacific. We're thrilled to bridge continents, expand travel options and deliver exceptional service to our customers."

STARLUX launched its first transpacific service between Taipei and Los Angeles in April 2023. Then in December 2023, STARLUX began service between Taipei and San Francisco. Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle are gateway airports for Alaska, allowing our guests to have convenient connectivity with STARLUX flights.

STARLUX provides an international gateway through its main hub in Taipei with connections to more than 20 destinations across Asia, including Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand; Clark and Cebu, Philippines; Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam; Penang and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Macau; Hong Kong and nine destinations in Japan.

The Seattle–Taipei flights will operate on STARLUX's next-generation Airbus A350. The aircraft features four cabins – First (4 seats), business class (26 seats), premium economy (36 seats) and economy (240 seats) – giving passengers numerous options for the 6,000+ mile flight.

Guests on STARLUX enjoy luxury service on transpacific routes including curated in-cabin aromatherapy and Michelin-rated meals. A private space with a sliding door and seats with full-flat and Zero G mode for full relaxation greet travelers in first and business classes. Extra-legroom and 40-inch RECARO seats with leg rest and footrest bar are hallmarks of premium economy. And seats built for the utmost comfort with leather headrest and wide seat pitch are featured in economy. All guests have seatback entertainment featuring 4K personal large screens.

To enjoy an at-home experience in the air, STARLUX flights provide exquisite dining including Taiwanese signature dishes and amenities prepared for all-class passengers, who can pre-order their meals online so they can enjoy the meals they want.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline currently serving a total of 25 routes from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between North America and Taipei are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei with its three U.S. routes: Los Angeles-Taipei, San Francisco-Taipei and Seattle-Taipei. The expanding fleet includes 13 A321neo, 5 A330neo and 5 A350- 900 aircraft, totaling 23 planes. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit STARLUX Airlines or on our U.S. social channels Facebook and Instagram.

