Alaska Airlines celebrates the opening of Portland's spectacular new terminal

"As our second largest hub, Portland is an essential part of Alaska's future. Our deep collaboration and joint investment with the Port of Portland on this new world-class terminal highlights our focus on improving how our guests travel," said Shane Jones, senior vice president of fleet, revenue products and real estate at Alaska Airlines.

"With nearly 90% of our passengers now checking in before they arrive at the airport, we've launched our lobby of the future experience in Portland which simplifies dropping off bags and gets guests quickly through the lobby so they can enjoy everything the new terminal has to offer," said Charu Jain, senior vice president of innovation and merchandising at Alaska Airlines.

We're highlighting advancements in technology that allow autonomy for our guests – giving them the option to travel the way they want to. It starts with dropping off checked bags. Our custom Apple iPad-powered bag tag stations print tags with just the scan of a mobile boarding pass. We've partnered with Embross, a leader in self-service technologies, to make it easy for our guests to use Automated Bag Drop stations that scan and accept their checked baggage. This includes securely matching travelers to their government-issued IDs without standing in line for an agent.

"The PDX bag drop experience leverages some of the latest innovations in computer vision to deliver the convenience and efficiency of automated bag processing while also ensuring user safety and security compliance to TSA ID-check requirements," said Myles Tzelepis, chief technology officer at Embross.

Caring for our guests is always a priority. Our dedicated customer service agents, known for going above and beyond, will continue to be on hand in our lobby to troubleshoot potential issues and help those who may need assistance getting their bags checked in.

"The new PDX was designed to double down on everything travelers love about our airport," said Dan Pippenger, chief aviation officer at the Port of Portland. "Our partners at Alaska Airlines understood that vision from the beginning and helped us build a new main terminal that both improves the travel experience and celebrates our region."

We've been the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years – and we keep growing. Alaska and Horizon Air flights have increased by 17% from 2023 to 2024. That translates to 110 peak daily flights to 55 nonstop destinations from PDX, with 29 of those locations served exclusively by Alaska, providing a crucial transportation link to smaller cities and communities. We recently started new nonstop service to Miami and Nashville from PDX, and in the coming months, we're adding nonstop flights to Atlanta and New Orleans.

There are more good things on the horizon at PDX for our guests. Our all-new Lounge in Portland will bring guest favorites to more than 12,000 square feet of space, all with a modern Pacific Northwest vibe. The new Lounge is scheduled to open in 2026, and it will include a barista station, a cozy fireplace setting and great views of the new terminal.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

