SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alaska Airlines and Deloitte announced an agreement to advance purchase and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) through Alaska's new corporate SAF program, part of the company's Ever Green program to advance environmental sustainability. As a participant in the program, Deloitte will reduce the emissions of their business travel with Alaska by approximately 1,050 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Alaska Airlines’ corporate sustainable aviation fuels program adds Deloitte as participant with business travel emissions-reduction agreement

"Forward-thinking companies like Deloitte are leaders in the critical journey to bring sustainable aviation fuels to scale," said Diana Birkett Rakow, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability with Alaska Airlines. "Alaska Airlines is committed to a goal of net zero by 2040 and SAF is the major lever to decarbonize over the near- and medium-term, but this is a new market, and we can't get there on our own. The visionary and proactive engagement of partners like Deloitte to engage in using SAF certificates, or credits, to reduce their scope 3 emissions helps to establish the framework and economics for this market."

Alaska and Deloitte will collaborate on the purchase of SAF certificates which provide an accounting framework to expand the market for SAF and capture the emissions reduction value for corporate purchasers.

"Deloitte is proud to work with Alaska Airlines to help increase the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel," said Kwasi Mitchell, Chief Purpose Officer at Deloitte. "Reducing aviation emissions is integral to protecting our climate and creating a more sustainable future."

SAF is currently available in volumes amounting to less than one percent of total fuel use but is a safe, certified fuel that meets all jet fuel standards and can reduce carbon emissions by as much as 80% on a lifecycle basis. Through their corporate SAF program, Alaska intends to address some of the key barriers to scaling SAF production such as feedstock accessibility, facilities, transportation and storage, pricing, engine infrastructure and demand from operations and customers.

Last year, Alaska announced its commitment and five-part path to reduce the company's carbon emissions to net-zero by 2040, including SAF as the most significant opportunity to reduce carbon emissions over the next few decades. Additionally, Alaska set 2025 goals to improve its impact relative to carbon, waste, and water.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines takes pride in being a socially responsible company that values not just performance, but also people, community and the environment. Alaska's Ever Green program is dedicated to furthering their commitment to corporate responsibility.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines