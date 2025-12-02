ALASKA AIRLINES DONATES 2 MILLION MILES TO RADY CHILDREN'S HEALTH TO ADVANCE PEDIATRIC HEALTHCARE

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and Rady Children's Health, the largest pediatric healthcare system in the West, have announced a new collaboration designed to champion pediatric healthcare together. Alaska Airlines' donation of two million miles will enable Rady Children's teams to collaborate with their peers across the country, engage with other leaders in pediatric medicine, and advance innovations that will benefit children and families in Southern California and beyond.

Alaska Airlines leaders surprised four Rady Children’s Health patient ambassadors with roundtrip airfare vouchers to use for the destination of their choosing. Alaska Airlines leaders surprised four Rady Children’s Health patient ambassadors with roundtrip airfare vouchers to use for the destination of their choosing.

The announcement was delivered during a special on-court moment at the Rady Children's Invitational on Nov. 28th. In addition to the donation, Alaska Airlines leaders surprised four Rady Children's Health patient ambassadors with roundtrip airfare vouchers to use for the destination of their choosing, giving the families a chance to create new memories together.

"Thanks to Alaska Airlines, these miles will help us advance the exceptional pediatric care Rady Children's Health delivers every day," said Gail Knight, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Rady Children's Health in San Diego. "Alaska Airlines is going to help us do what we do best: teach and learn from others, and most importantly, champion pediatric healthcare together."

"It's an honor to support an organization that is making a profound difference for children and families across Southern California," said David Tucker, managing director of public affairs for California at Alaska Airlines. "At Alaska Airlines, we believe in lifting up the communities we serve, and collaborating with Rady Children's Health reflects that commitment. By donating two million miles, we're helping their teams connect with leading experts and share best practices that advance pediatric healthcare."

The donated miles will enable Rady Children's Health clinicians and staff to share best practices in quality and safety with other health care organizations nationwide, while learning how these leading institutions are delivering the very best in pediatric medicine.

The initiative underscores Alaska Airlines' commitment to supporting the southern California region while highlighting Rady Children's Health's mission to deliver best-in-class pediatric medicine. The donated miles will be shared between Rady Children's Health in San Diego and Orange County to best meet the needs of both communities.

VIDEO & PHOTO SELECTS ARE HERE

About Rady Children's Health

Rady Children's Health (RCH), the largest pediatric healthcare system in the West, brings together the nationally recognized expertise of Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, both leaders in delivering safe, high-quality, compassionate care. With three hospitals, a growing network of primary and specialty care centers across six counties, and two of the region's Level 1 pediatric trauma centers, RCH is advancing the health and well-being of children in Southern California through pioneering research, innovative treatments, and family-centered care.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com.

Media Contact:

Carlos Delgado

(619) 261-8392

[email protected]

SOURCE Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego