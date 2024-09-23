Alaska Airlines expands cargo division and establishes new leadership and enterprise oversight post merger with Hawaiian Airlines

Ian Morgan named Alaska Airlines Vice President of Cargo; Jason Berry named Alaska Air Group's Executive Vice President of Cargo

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Alaska Airlines board of directors elected Ian Morgan as the new Vice President of Cargo Alaska Airlines. In parallel, Jason Berry was made an Executive Vice President at the Alaska Air Group. Inc. parent company level, while also maintaining his role as President of Horizon Air.

Morgan will lead the day-to-day cargo operations and the nearly 600 employees who make up Alaska Air Cargo. He will also be responsible for managing the continued growth of Alaska Air Group's cargo business – operated by both Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Jason Berry Ian Morgan Alaska Air Cargo

Berry will provide enterprise oversight of the cargo business while continuing in his separate role as President of Horizon Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about this next chapter for Alaska Air Cargo," said Air Group President and CEO Ben Minicucci. "With these leaders, we're well positioned for unlimited future success as we grow and expand our cargo operations to deliver for everyone who depends on us."

At Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, cargo plays a critical role in the communities the airlines serve. Cargo is a strategic function for the business and enables both airlines to support multiple needs for customers.

The Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines combination offers a unique opportunity to pair complimentary cargo networks that can strengthen both brands globally and domestically, and leverage cargo even more strategically. Both airlines share a knowledge and appreciation for the cargo needs of communities that are uniquely reliant on air travel.

About Ian Morgan

Morgan is an industry veteran and brings more than 40 years of global cargo experience to this new role. Throughout this career, he's held cargo leadership roles at British Airways Cargo, Cargolux Airlines International, S.A., Centurion Airlines and Qatar Airways Cargo. Under his leadership at Qatar Airways as vice president cargo, the Americas, the airline became a core and preferred carrier for the freight forwarding community achieving significant growth.

About Jason Berry

Berry has cultivated an extensive career in air cargo. He has nearly 30 years of experience leading cargo operations for multiple airlines including Air Canada Cargo, Cargolux Airlines International, S.A. and Alaska Air Cargo where he oversaw the transition of the Boeing 737-400 combi aircraft to next generation 737-700 freighters. Berry also previously led McGee Air Services, a ground-handling subsidiary of Alaska Air Group. In December 2022, Berry was named "Executive of the Year" by Air Cargo World magazine.

He joined Horizon Air as senior vice president of operations in January 2023 and became president in November 2023. In addition to serving on the combined airline's Executive Committee, he will continue to serve as Horizon Air president in addition to his new role leading Alaska Air Group's cargo strategy.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Air Group, Inc.