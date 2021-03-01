Alaska Airlines gives new California Mileage Plan members a deal to remember with "California, on us" promotion

SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, California residents who enroll in the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan™ now through March 3, 2021 can book that long-awaited trip to visit Napa Valley, the world-famous San Diego Zoo, or any other California destination with a flight on Alaska Airlines.*

The "California, on us" offer is open to the first 25,000 California residents who sign up for Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan™ between now and March 3, 2021. Eligible new members will receive a discount code valid for one flight to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies within California for just the taxes and fees from $15 each way.

"We've made our mark in California, and we love converting new fans into loyal ones," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of marketing and advertising. "There's so much West Coast territory for Californians to explore––especially within their own state––that we're excited to offer a fun way to jumpstart earning Alaska miles doing just that."

The first 25,000 eligible new Mileage Plan members who sign up between March 1 and March 3, 2021 will receive an email on March 5, 2021 with instructions on how to take advantage of this promotion which will need to be booked between March 5-7, 2021 for travel between March 29 and May 26, 2021. To register and find more information, visit alaskaair.com/california.

In addition, everyone is eligible for 30% off flights to or from California by booking today through March 3, 2021 for travel between March 22 and May 26, 2021. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit alaskaair.com/safetydance.

With a focus on helping guests travel safely when they feel comfortable, Alaska has implemented more than 100 safety measures as part of the airline's commitment to Next-Level Care. The airline emphasizes a layered approach to safety, which starts with the requirement that all employees and guests wear a face mask or covering through the airport and on board, with no exceptions. To further demonstrate the airline's safety protocols, the Alaska Safety Dance highlights many of the ways in which the airline is keeping guests and employees safe including enhanced cleaning between flights, HEPA air filtration, and touch-free technology. To travel, flyers must also enter into a health agreement at check-in to confirm that they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and will adhere to the mask policy.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

California, on us offer terms and conditions:

The California, on us offer is valid only for new Mileage Plan members who reside in California and register via the promotional landing page between March 1 - 3, 2021. The first 25,000 eligible members to register will receive a discount code valid for a one-way or round-trip flight within California for just the taxes and fees (from $15 each way). Travel restrictions are listed below. Discount code will be delivered via the email attached to the new Mileage Plan account on March 5, 2021. An individual Mileage Plan member may receive a maximum of one (1) offer, even if they enroll multiple Mileage Plan accounts. Duplicate Mileage Plan accounts created for one individual will be deactivated. Creation of duplicate accounts may result in suspension of your Mileage Plan account. Offer is not combinable with other Mileage Plan enrollment or account activation promotions. All Mileage Plan conditions of membership apply.

California, on us discount terms and conditions:

The California, on us discount is valid for one (1) ticket from $15 (USD) each ($0.01 base fare plus taxes and fees from $15 each way depending on your Alaska Airlines flight itinerary). Discount is valid for exactly one person traveling in a reservation. Traveler name must match the Mileage Plan member to whom the discount was issued. Travel is valid for one-way or roundtrip travel solely within California. Based on published fare routings and some routes may not be available. Flights may not operate daily. "R" class of service must be available for travel through March 30, 2021. "G" class of service must be available for travel beginning March 31, 2021. Travel is valid Mondays through Thursdays from March 29, 2021 - May 26, 2021. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights on all days. Discount code must be exchanged for a ticket no later than 11:59pm (PT) on March 7, 2021. Once ticketed, cancellation will result in the loss of the discount. Any changes made after 11:59pm (PT) on March 7, 2021, will result in loss of the discount. Cannot be combined with other promotions. Discount Codes may not be sold, bought, bartered, auctioned or collected in bulk. Passenger is responsible for all applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges, including checked baggage fees.

30% Off Safety Dance discount terms and conditions:

Discount code SAFETYDANCE is valid for up to 30% off coach base fare levels or 10% off First Class base fare levels published at alaskaair.com. Discount code must be applied towards purchase of ticket by 11:59 pm (PT) on March 3, 2021. Travel is valid March 22, 2021, through May 26, 2021.



Discount is valid between all Alaska Airlines cities in California and anywhere Alaska flies, except Hawaii and Prudhoe Bay (SCC). Not all flights operate on all days.



30% off: Travel to Mexico or Costa Rica is valid Sunday through Wednesdays, travel from Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Tuesdays through Fridays, and travel between all other cities is valid Mondays through Thursdays.



10% off: Coach fares on days of week not listed above. Or, First Class fares all days of week.

Discount does not apply to government-imposed taxes and airport fees. Cannot be combined with other promotions.



Valid for itineraries with a maximum of seven (7) people, traveling together and booked and ticketed at the same time in the same reservation and at the same fare; valid for one-way or round-trip travel.



Valid for new ticket purchases only. Once ticketed, cancellation will result in the loss of the discount. Any changes made after 11:59 pm (PT) on March 3, 2021, will result in loss of the discount.

