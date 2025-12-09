Alaska Airlines is now selling tickets for new nonstop flights between Seattle and London Heathrow on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft

We'll offer daily, year-round service to London on our long-haul, twin-aisle 787-9 aircraft starting May 21, 2026

We recently began selling tickets for our new nonstop flights between Seattle and Rome

Guests will enjoy a new onboard global experience, including lie-flat seats, enclosed suites and multi-course dining in Business Class

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, Alaska Airlines is selling tickets to our fifth intercontinental destination from our growing global gateway in Seattle: Hello, London! We'll offer daily, year-round service between Seattle and London Heathrow* starting on May 21, 2026, on board our widebody, long-haul 787 Dreamliner aircraft – reimagined for a global travel experience.

Alaska Airlines begins flying to London in May 2026. As we expand to new markets in Asia and Europe from Seattle, we’re introducing an evolution of the Alaska brand that reflects a bold vision for international growth and our commitment to connecting the Pacific Northwest to destinations around the world.

Guests traveling from the U.S. can now purchase airfares to London for as low as $699 roundtrip at alaskaair.com, just in time for planning summertime travel in Europe. We recently announced that our new service from Seattle to Rome is now available for booking, along with new nonstop flights to Reykjavik, Iceland.

Atmos™ Rewards, our award-winning loyalty program, is designed to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before to our members. Intercontinental flights earn big points: 1 point and 1 status point for each mile flown. (Points can be redeemed for flights, hotels and more, and status points track progress toward status levels and milestones.) Later in 2026, members can choose how they earn based on distance traveled, price paid or segments flown – whichever works best for them.

Plus, Atmos Titanium status holders will receive complimentary lie-flat upgrades on our intercontinental routes on the day of departure, beginning in spring 2026, subject to availability. We're the only airline loyalty program to offer this upgrade type without requiring a certificate or points.

Our new Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card is designed for the global traveler. Cardholders earn 3 points for every $1 spent on all eligible foreign purchases, and that's in addition to earning 3 points for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases. Plus, earn 1 status point for every $2 spent on eligible purchases, making the card the fastest path to earning status. A key benefit: A 25,000-point Global Companion Award that's earned after qualifying purchases on a new account and annually after each card anniversary – cardholders can redeem it for up to 25,000 points off a companion award ticket.

Flight times for our Seattle-London route will allow guests to spend a whole day in either city before boarding their flights – a potential benefit for business travelers. London is the largest corporate market from Seattle. Alaska will operate out of London Heathrow's Terminal 3, which facilitates convenient connections to additional destinations across Europe and beyond on oneworld member airlines and our additional global partners.

New nonstop service to the United Kingdom

City Pair Start Date End Date Departure Arrival Seattle – London Heathrow May 21, 2026 Year-round 9:40 p.m. 3:05 p.m. +1 London Heathrow – Seattle May 22, 2026 Year-round 5:00 p.m. 6:50 p.m.

All times local

Alaska's expansion into the London market presents significant opportunities. Facilitated by American Airlines and British Airways and based on an anticipated deepening of their alliance with Alaska, this expansion will offer even greater value and connectivity to consumers.

Our new international flights can take you to the heart of all the action – infused with the award-winning service, comfort and care that you expect from us as we connect the Pacific Northwest and Europe. Alaska is introducing a new curb-to-cabin experience on our widebody aircraft that will set the bar for international journeys from the U.S.

Business Class amenities

Ultimate comfort with 34 enclosed suites outfitted with fully lie-flat seats in 1-2-1 seating configuration, privacy doors, direct aisle access from every seat, 18" HD monitors to enjoy inflight entertainment with noise-reducing headsets, a power outlet at each seat and wireless charging.

outfitted with fully lie-flat seats in 1-2-1 seating configuration, privacy doors, direct aisle access from every seat, 18" HD monitors to enjoy inflight entertainment with noise-reducing headsets, a power outlet at each seat and wireless charging. Enjoy Alaska Lounge access in Seattle to kick off your journey in style with West Coast-inspired light meals, wines, brews and cocktails in a relaxing space. Guests departing from London Heathrow Terminal 3 will have access to one world lounges.

in Seattle to kick off your journey in style with West Coast-inspired light meals, wines, brews and cocktails in a relaxing space. Guests departing from London Heathrow Terminal 3 will have access to world lounges. Multi-course, elevated dining on board with a variety of selections to choose from that can be pre-ordered, along with fine wines and inspired cocktails .

with a variety of selections to choose from that can be pre-ordered, along with fine wines and inspired cocktails We're creating a culinary journey by bringing the best of the West Coast to the world with our Chef's (tray) Table program, and partnerships with Salt and Straw, Straightaway Cocktails and Stumptown Coffee, to name a few.

by bringing the best of the West Coast to the world with our Chef's (tray) Table program, and partnerships with Salt and Straw, Straightaway Cocktails and Stumptown Coffee, to name a few. Enhanced comfort and care with Filson bedding and blankets, and amenity kits with products from Salt & Stone – collaborations with our West Coast partners.

Premium Class and Main Cabin amenities

Premium Class seating that offers more legroom, priority boarding and personal power outlets.

that offers more legroom, priority boarding and personal power outlets. Two chef-inspired meals served in Premium Class and the Main Cabin during the flight, along with complimentary beer and wine (complimentary spirits are also offered in Premium Class).

served in Premium Class and the Main Cabin during the flight, along with complimentary beer and wine (complimentary spirits are also offered in Premium Class). An extra layer of comfort with Filson blankets and comfort kits with Salt & Stone products.

with Filson blankets and comfort kits with Salt & Stone products. Free onboard entertainment provided with seatback monitors showcasing new release movies and classic films, as well as dozens of TV shows.

Alaska is set to bring ultra-fast Wi-Fi to our 787-9 aircraft in fall 2026, thanks to T-Mobile and powered by Starlink. The service will be free for Atmos Rewards members.

With London flights now available for booking at alaskaair.com, guests can purchase Alaska-operated flights to five intercontinental destinations in Europe and Asia from our expanding global gateway in Seattle:

London Heathrow, United Kingdom: Daily, year-round flights beginning May 21, 2026

Daily, year-round flights beginning May 21, 2026 Rome, Italy: Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning April 28, 2026

Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning April 28, 2026 Reykjavik, Iceland: Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning May 28, 2026

Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning May 28, 2026 Tokyo Narita, Japan: Daily, year-round flights that are now flying

Daily, year-round flights that are now flying Seoul Incheon, South Korea: 5x weekly, year-round flights that are now flying

By 2030, we plan to serve at least 12 intercontinental destinations from Seattle, with additional routes to be announced in the years to come. We currently have four Boeing 787-9s in our fleet, with a fifth aircraft recently delivered.

*Subject to government approval. Sales available for U.S.-originating fares in U.S. dollars only.

The Atmos Rewards credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Infinite are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

