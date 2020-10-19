Alaska Airlines launches Embraer 175 jet service in the state of Alaska

"This has been an especially challenging time for Alaskans both due to the pandemic and the reduction of air service last spring," said Marilyn Romano, regional vice president of Alaska Airlines. "As part of our commitment to Alaskans and the communities we serve, we are introducing a new aircraft to our in-state 737 fleet. The E175 supports additional flying and keeps Alaskans connected within the state and beyond."

At 76 seats, the E175 is the ideal size for many communities where larger jets are not the best option throughout the year.

"The E175 is a perfect aircraft to complement the current flying in Alaska," said Joe Sprague, president of Horizon Air. "Our crews are focused on supporting Alaska Airlines and committed to the same outstanding service Alaskans have come to rely on for 88 years."

With no middle seats, the regional jet is configured with 12 seats in First Class, 12 in Premium Class and 52 in Main Cabin. Onboard amenities include Wi-Fi access, Alaska Beyond Entertainment – which includes hundreds of free movies and TV shows streamed directly to customer devices – and power outlets in First Class.

Tickets to all destinations Alaska Airlines serves are available for purchase at alaskaair.com.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

