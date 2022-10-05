Alaska Airlines' newest partner, Air Tahiti Nui, launches new service to islands of Tahiti

South Pacific airline now flies nonstop between Seattle and French Polynesia; Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles for flights and purchase tickets on alaskaair.com

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines joined Air Tahiti Nui, our newest global airline partner, to celebrate the inaugural nonstop flight today between our hometown airport in Seattle and Papeete – the capital of French Polynesia located on Tahiti, its main island. From the heart of the islands of Tahiti, the possibilities are endless for escapes to additional amazing nearby destinations, including Bora Bora and Moorea.

Alaska's Mileage Plan members earn miles on Air Tahiti Nui flights, and can redeem miles or purchase tickets for Air Tahiti Nui flights directly on alaskaair.com. A codeshare partnership between the two airlines allows passengers to travel from nearly 100 cities across Alaska's network through Seattle and onward to Tahiti. Air Tahiti Nui is operating the seasonal flights twice a week between Seattle and Papeete. It's the only nonstop connecting the Pacific Northwest to the South Pacific.

"Just as the weather begins to turn in the Pacific Northwest, our guests can now chase the warm sun all the way to Tahiti with a convenient nonstop flight from Seattle on Air Tahiti Nui," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Air Tahiti Nui is a terrific new global airline partner for us, further connecting the West Coast to the South Pacific with world-class service and amenities on their Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes. With so much beauty, Tahiti is truly an aspirational destination."

New Air Tahiti Nui service:

Starts City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Oct. 4, 2022 Papeete – Seattle 10:00 p.m. 10:25 a.m. +1 day Tues, Sat 787-9 Oct. 5, 2022 Seattle – Papeete 12:40 p.m. 7:10 p.m. Wed, Sun 787-9

All times local

"With this new service, Air Tahiti Nui becomes the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and the Pacific Northwest," said Michel Monvoisin, CEO of Air Tahiti Nui. "It's a chance for North American travelers to discover the beauty of the 118 Islands of Tahiti, including Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea and Rangiroa, which serve as the background to the many wonders to discover, landscapes to explore and memories to create."

Our guests have additional terrific flight options with our newest partner. They can also redeem miles and purchase tickets on alaskaair.com for Air Tahiti Nui's daily nonstop service between Papeete and Los Angeles – another key hub for Alaska. Plus, there's continuing service between Tahiti and Auckland, New Zealand on Air Tahiti Nui. There's another flight for our guests to get excited about: nonstop service between Los Angeles and Paris provided by Air Tahiti Nui.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe. We offer bonuses on miles earned and elite-qualifying miles that count toward Mileage Plan status. Elite status on Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld, so MVP Gold members have oneworld Sapphire status right away and all the benefits that come with it.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

