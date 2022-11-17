Alaska Airlines refreshes our Lounges with new spaces and amenities

Multimillion-dollar renovations add more seating and food and beverage choices; Seattle C Concourse Lounge expansion opens next week in time for holidays

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We know our guests love our Lounges at Alaska Airlines – spaces filled with a West Coast vibe to kick back and unwind or get a little work done. Since 2018, we've doubled the footprint in our Lounges and invested $30 million in overall improvements, including our award-winning Flagship Lounge at the N Concourse in Seattle, our new Lounge in San Francisco and a new patio space at Concourse C Lounge in Portland.

Rendering of expansion of the Alaska Airlines C Concourse Lounge in Seattle. Expanded patio area at the Alaska Airlines Lounge in Concourse C in Portland.

We continue to invest in upgrades to make our Lounges better (and bigger) than ever. We're currently focusing on remodeling and renovating our additional popular locations in Seattle, adding amenities that mean the most to our Lounge members.

"Our members know our Lounge program is one of the best values in the airline industry with one of the most generous access policies," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines. "We're investing in more space and better products as we strive to ensure our members have a terrific experience when they step inside any of our locations."

Here's what's happening across our Lounges:

Just in time for the holidays, our expanded C Concourse Lounge at our hometown airport in Seattle opens next week. With an additional 3,000 square feet, we've doubled the seating space with enough room for 60 more seats. Great views of the tarmac remain unchanged.

opens next week. With an additional 3,000 square feet, we've doubled the seating space with enough room for 60 more seats. Great views of the tarmac remain unchanged. When the busy holiday season wraps up, the second phase of renovations in Seattle begins on Jan. 7, 2023 , after the D Concourse Lounge closes for a complete overhaul. It's set to reopen in summer 2023. The location will have 30% more seating, a new barista station, new food and beverage offerings, and an improved layout.

begins on , after the D Concourse Lounge closes for a complete overhaul. It's set to reopen in summer 2023. The location will have 30% more seating, a new barista station, new food and beverage offerings, and an improved layout. At our Lounges in Los Angeles and San Francisco , we're brightening the spaces with modern furniture and other touches. At LAX, we've installed new artwork by local artists.

and , we're brightening the spaces with modern furniture and other touches. At LAX, we've installed new artwork by local artists. We've invested $1.5 million for Lounge upgrades in Portland this year. Along with expanding our current Lounge by 1,000 square feet with the addition of an enclosed patio area, we've also added an Express Lounge at Concourse B to give our guests more options.

for Lounge upgrades in this year. Along with expanding our current Lounge by 1,000 square feet with the addition of an enclosed patio area, we've also added an Express Lounge at Concourse B to give our guests more options. Guests at our Lounges can enjoy a wide variety of complimentary West Coast craft beers and sip featured West Coast wines. At select locations, we're also expanding our hot food options that are served throughout the day.

We always want our Lounge members to have the best possible experience when stopping by one of our locations. We provide complimentary drinks and snacks such as West Coast wines, local brews, custom cocktails, hand-crafted espresso beverages, and fresh, seasonal food and snacks. Plus we allow entry for two guests or immediate family members when traveling together anytime they fly on Alaska or another carrier.

The Alaska Lounge Membership Program offers two options for guests to choose from: Alaska Lounge members access all our Lounge locations, and Alaska Lounge+ members access all our Lounges and more than 90 partner lounges around the world. Alaska operates nine Lounges at six airports: Anchorage; Los Angeles; New York JFK; Portland (two locations); San Francisco; and Seattle (three locations).

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe. Elite status on Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld right away and all the benefits that come with it.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines