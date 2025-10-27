Alaska Airlines strengthens commitment to San Diego, Portland and Hawai'i with 13 new routes, and adds more flight frequencies across our network

We'll fly nonstop to the top 15 most popular markets from San Diego next spring, and Portland flyers will enjoy four new nonstop destinations

With expansion to two new airports – Tulsa, Oklahoma and Arcata-Eureka, California – we'll serve more airports year-round in California than any other airline

We're better connecting California and Hawai'i: We'll launch a new Honolulu-Burbank route, and we've added more flights from San Francisco and Los Angeles to the Islands

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is introducing 13 new nonstop routes beginning next spring, including a range of flights from our key hubs in San Diego and Portland. We've also added two new destinations to our route map, deepened our commitment to Hawai'i with additional flights and solidified our role as Santa Rosa-Sonoma's #1 carrier in the heart of California Wine Country.

We're always looking to spread our wings, so we're eager to celebrate a pair of new destinations: Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL) and Arcata-Eureka, California (ACV), located along the famous California Redwood Coast. We'll fly daily between San Diego and Tulsa, and from Seattle to both Tulsa and Arcata-Eureka. With these new locations, Alaska Air Group will serve 142 destinations in 2026 – our most ever. And with the addition of Arcata-Eureka, we'll serve more California airports year-round than any other airline.

"With bold expansion in San Diego and Portland, plus more flights to Hawai'i and new destinations like Tulsa and Arcata-Eureka, Alaska is redefining what it means to connect guests to a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines.

"San Diego continues to be one of our fastest-growing hubs while Portland and Hawai'i are essential parts of our global network," added Amrine. "Our investment in these markets is designed to meet the strong demand we're seeing from the recent launch of Atmos Rewards, the #1 airline loyalty program in the country. We're thrilled to offer our guests more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before."

San Diego

Alaska is San Diego's leading airline with the most nonstop destinations of any airline from the Southern California airport. It's also our fastest-growing hub. We'll grow by more than 35% in San Diego in spring 2026 compared to spring 2025.

We'll fly five new nonstop routes next spring: Dallas-Fort Worth, Oakland, Raleigh-Durham, Santa Barbara and Tulsa.

With these additions, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines will serve the top 15 most popular markets nonstop from San Diego and fly to 49 nonstop destinations.

Travelers in Santa Barbara can take advantage of a one-stop connection in San Diego before continuing to other cities, such as Boston and Honolulu.

Our route between San Diego and Santa Rosa-Sonoma will now be served three times daily, offering more time-of-day options than other airlines.

Portland

We've added more flights to major cities from the Rose City, building off a successful summer of growth at PDX.

We'll begin service from Portland to four new destinations in May: Baltimore, Idaho Falls, Philadelphia and St. Louis.

With those newly added routes, we'll serve 62 nonstop destinations from Portland.

We've also added a second flight to Newark, increased our Portland-Līhu'e (Kaua'i) service to year-round and upped our daily flights to Santa Rosa-Sonoma to three.

Hawai'i

Our commitment to Hawai'i remains strong. We serve more airports from California to Hawai'i than any other airline.

We've added a new summer seasonal flight between Honolulu and Hollywood Burbank Airport – the first time the two airports will be connected in more than 20 years.

We've increased the number of flights from a pair of our West Coast gateways starting in the spring: Los Angeles-Kahului (Maui) goes to two daily nonstops with an additional seasonal flight, and San Francisco-Kona (Hawai'i Island) and San Francisco-Līhu'e (Kaua'i) will increase in June to daily nonstops, joining flights that already operate several times a week.

By early summer, we'll fly daily to all four Hawaiian Islands from San Francisco, like we do from Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego and Seattle.

Santa Rosa-Sonoma

If you know wine, you know Santa Rosa-Sonoma is the front door to California Wine Country.

We are the airport's #1 carrier, offering twice as many destinations from there compared to any other airline.

Along with the additional flights to Portland and San Diego, we've also added a new intra-California flight between Santa Rosa-Sonoma and Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

We'll now serve six cities in California from Santa Rosa-Sonoma, including our new seasonal service to Palm Springs that launches on Oct. 26.

New routes starting next spring

City Pair Start Date Season Frequency Aircraft San Diego – Dallas-Fort Worth April 22 Year-round 2x Daily 737 San Diego – Oakland April 22 Year-round 4x Daily E175 San Diego – Raleigh-Durham April 22 Year-round Daily 737 San Diego – Santa Barbara April 22 Year-round 2x Daily E175 San Diego – Tulsa March 18 Year-round Daily E175 Portland – Baltimore May 13 Summer Daily 737 Portland – Idaho Falls, ID May 13 Year-round Daily E175 Portland – Philadelphia May 13 Summer Daily 737 Portland – St. Louis May 13 Summer Daily 737 Seattle – Arcata-Eureka, CA April 8 Year-round Daily E175 Seattle – Tulsa March 18 Year-round Daily E175 Honolulu – Burbank May 13 Summer Daily 737 Ontario, CA – Santa Rosa-Sonoma, CA March 18 Year-round Daily E175

Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

Guests across our expanding network can take advantage of a premium travel experience and enjoy award-winning service on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast's premier airline, offering our flyers generous legroom in First Class and Premium Class, no change fees, a variety of fare options and West Coast-inspired fresh meals that can be pre-ordered before flights. We offer the most fresh food options of any U.S. airline including on flights as short as 670 miles.

Atmos Rewards is our newly evolved loyalty program – ranked the #1 airline loyalty program by U.S. News and World Report for 2025-26. It's designed to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before to our members, who earn one point and one status point for every mile flown (excluding Saver fares). Points can be redeemed for flights, hotels and more, and status points track progress toward status levels and milestones. Later in 2026, members can choose how they earn based on the distance they travel, the amount they spend or the frequency of their flights.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

