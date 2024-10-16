Alaska Airlines supercharges Mileage Plan for 2025 with enhanced benefits and choices including new ways to earn elite status faster than ever

Members are rewarded sooner at new milestones and can choose from various perks

Members can rack up elite-qualifying miles to reach milestones and status when they redeem award travel, make credit card purchases and more

We'll offer new options for earning and redeeming worldwide with our global partners

As Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines combine, a new single loyalty program is on the horizon

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most generous loyalty program in the industry is about to reward our members with even more. Beginning in January, Alaska Airlines' award-winning Mileage Plan is launching elevated benefits, choices and enhancements that make it faster than ever to secure elite status. As members rack up elite-qualifying miles next year in new ways, they can choose the perks they care about the most when reaching new milestones, along with new options to earn and redeem miles for traveling the globe.

Alaska introduces new Milestones in 2025.

"We're on a multi-year journey to make the industry's most generous loyalty program even more rewarding," said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. "In 2025, Mileage Plan members will have access to all-new, more frequent perks along with expanded ways to earn elite status, including on award travel. As we invest in a single loyalty platform with Hawaiian Airlines, there is even more to come later in the year."

In September, Hawaiian Airlines officially joined Alaska Airlines, beginning our journey of maintaining both beloved brands – a first for a U.S. airline. We're working on enhancements as Alaska and Hawaiian combine, including a new single loyalty program. Even now, our guests can take advantage of benefits: Miles can be transferred between Alaska and Hawaiian loyalty accounts at a 1:1 ratio for no charge, and flights on both airlines can be purchased on both websites. In November, Hawaii residents can start signing up for a new travel program with exclusive discounts and benefits.

All Mileage Plan members can hit milestone moments

As our members earn elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) in 2025, they can choose from a selection of perks when they hit various EQM milestones between elite status levels. With milestones starting at just 10,000 EQMs, these perks are accessible to a broader range of Mileage Plan members – not just those who have elite status.

At each milestone, members choose the reward that means the most to them – perks that include bonus miles, lounge access, trying an elevated status for a trip, rollover EQMs, and access to exclusive events and unique experiences. Additional milestones happen at 30,000; 55,000; 85,000; 150,000; 200,000 and 250,000 elite-qualifying miles on the journey to MVP (20,000 EQMs); MVP Gold (40,000 EQMs); MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K status levels.

Soar to elite status with even more ways to earn EQMs

Mileage Plan members achieve elite status quicker than on any other airline. Now we're introducing even more ways to secure perks and status by earning valuable EQMs – in the air and on the ground. Don't forget: With Alaska, Hawaiian and our global partners, members receive at least 100% of their miles flown when flights are purchased at alaskaair.com or on our app, and those miles are counted as EQMs*. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, here are the new ways our guests can earn EQMs:

Award travel redemptions: Traveling the world is getting more rewarding. When members fly on an award trip with us or our global partners, they'll earn elite-qualifying miles based on the distance flown. All award trips flown on or after Jan. 1, 2025 , will earn EQMs. We'll begin posting those EQMs to members' accounts starting this spring. For example, a guest redeems a roundtrip award ticket between Seattle and Tokyo - Narita which covers 9,538 miles. That translates to earning 9,538 EQMs – a sizable leap toward attaining elite status or the next milestone.

Traveling the world is getting more rewarding. When members fly on an award trip with us or our global partners, they'll earn elite-qualifying miles based on the distance flown. All award trips flown on or after , will earn EQMs. We'll begin posting those EQMs to members' accounts starting this spring. The Alaska Airlines Visa® card: In 2025, cardholders will earn one elite-qualifying mile for every $3 spent on qualified purchases (up to 30,000 EQMs). No sign-up is needed – we'll take care of it.

In 2025, cardholders will earn one elite-qualifying mile for every spent on qualified purchases (up to 30,000 EQMs). No sign-up is needed – we'll take care of it. Earn more with our eligible, everyday travel partners: Members can earn 1,000 EQMs for every 3,000 miles earned with our growing number of eligible non-airline partners. Just think: All those Mileage Plan miles earned taking Lyft rides can get you to elite status quicker.

Members can earn 1,000 EQMs for every 3,000 miles earned with our growing number of eligible non-airline partners. Just think: All those Mileage Plan miles earned taking Lyft rides can get you to elite status quicker. Rollover EQMs as a milestone choice: When hitting the 85,000 elite-qualifying miles milestone, a new perk is the ability to roll over 10,000 EQMs to the following year – offering a head start to keeping status.

Go global with new options for earning and redeeming

We proudly partner with 30 domestic and international airlines, including our fellow oneworld Alliance members. We can take our guests to more than 1,200 destinations around the world. In 2025, we're streamlining how miles are earned and redeemed with our partners:

We've simplified how to earn miles with our global partners: When a flight is booked with one of our 23 book direct partners at alaskaair.com – flights for other airlines that can be purchased directly on our website or through our app – members always earn 100% of the miles they fly*. For travel in a premium cabin on any of our partners, the earning of miles gets even greater starting next year: 150% mileage bonus of the distance flown in Premium Economy, 250% in Business Class and up to 350% in International First Class. That's a mountain of miles. Get more details here.

When a flight is booked with one of our 23 book direct partners at alaskaair.com – flights for other airlines that can be purchased directly on our website or through our app – members always earn 100% of the miles they fly*. For travel in a premium cabin on any of our partners, the earning of miles gets even greater starting next year: 150% mileage bonus of the distance flown in Premium Economy, 250% in Business Class and up to 350% in International First Class. That's a mountain of miles. Get more details here. We're adding multi-carrier redemptions: Rolling out this winter, members can mix and match from our global partners to travel around the world. For example, a journey can combine an American Airlines flight and a British Airways flight for a dream trip to Rome . We'll begin multi-carrier redemptions on flights between the U.S. and Europe , and then expand to other regions and partners throughout next year.

Rolling out this winter, members can mix and match from our global partners to travel around the world. For example, a journey can combine an American Airlines flight and a British Airways flight for a dream trip to . We'll begin multi-carrier redemptions on flights between the U.S. and , and then expand to other regions and partners throughout next year. Use miles for exclusive events: Coming in 2025, we'll offer members access to Extras – an opportunity to redeem miles on exclusive experiences and events.

Coming in 2025, we'll offer members access to Extras – an opportunity to redeem miles on exclusive experiences and events. Travel the globe with fewer miles: We'll offer additional Global Getaways in 2025 to international destinations. These seasonal discounts on award redemptions can take you farther for less. Since last April, we've helped our members save nearly 50 million miles with Global Getaways.

Upgrades for loyalty

We're making upgrades better for our members and their travel companions. Later in 2025, we'll prioritize our upgrade waitlist based on a member's recent and long-term loyalty:

Million Milers will receive the highest priority within their tier. After Million Milers, guests will be prioritized by how many elite-qualifying miles they've earned – not by how much they paid for their ticket.

With these changes, a guest with an MVP member will now be eligible for complimentary, space-available upgrades when traveling on the same reservation.

Members with upgrade certificates will also be the first to know when confirmable upgrade space opens for their flight. We'll send them an alert so they won't miss out.

Learn more about the new enhancements to our Mileage Plan program here.

*Saver or basic economy tickets are excluded.

The Alaska Airlines credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association and is used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

