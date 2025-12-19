Alaska Airlines to Resume Nonstop Service Between Paine Field and Portland Beginning June 2026

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports is pleased to announce that Alaska Airlines will resume nonstop service between Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE) and Portland International Airport (PDX) starting June 2026, restoring a highly requested connection for travelers across the greater Puget Sound region.

The relaunched route will operate daily and offer seamless connections to Alaska's broader network. This includes quick connections to cities like Houston, Nashville, Orlando, Dallas, Bozeman, Spokane, and Austin.

"We're thrilled that Alaska is bringing Portland service back to Paine Field," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports; the company that owns and operates the commercial terminal at PAE. "Guests have been asking for this route to return, and we're excited that our customers will have a fast, easy, and reliable option that links two of the Pacific Northwest's most important economic and cultural hubs."

Paine Field leadership welcomed the announcement as a major benefit to travelers. "This is great news for our community and great news for the region," said Joshua Marcy, Airport Director at Paine Field. "Restoring service to Portland not only reconnects Snohomish County with one of the Northwest's key cities, but it also gives residents seamless access to Alaska Airlines' vast network of destinations beyond PDX."

Tickets to Portland are currently on sale at www.alaskaair.com.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

About Propeller Airports

Based in Everett, Washington, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop, and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller, along with Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, is focused on bringing best in class practices to Seattle Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound Region. For more information, please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com, and www.global-infra.com.

