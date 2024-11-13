Alaska Airlines unveils suite of elevated West Coast offerings debuting this fall

Starting this fall, guests will enjoy Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher, a non-alcoholic sparkling water with a refreshing hoppy kick; Straightaway Nitro Espresso Martini made with Stumptown Coffee Roasters for a smooth, inflight indulgence; a Filson blanket for our First Class guests to enjoy top-tier comfort mid-air; and Salt & Stone amenities for guests in our Lounges and on board to refresh and rejuvenate.

"Our guests value unique, high-quality experiences, and these new products allow us to elevate their journey while bringing a bit of regional pride to every flight," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. "Partnering with Lagunitas, Filson, Salt & Stone and other West Coast companies is reflective of our commitment to support local brands and provide the ultimate premium guest experience."

Refreshing Innovation in the Skies

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher: Alaska is proud to be the first U.S. major airline to serve hoppy water, a non-alcoholic alternative that is becoming increasingly popular among health-conscious and craft beverage enthusiasts alike. Starting Nov. 20 , Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher will be complimentary to all First Class and Premium Class guests, and available for purchase in the Main Cabin. Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher is made by the renowned Petaluma-based brewery. The non-alcoholic sparkling water is brewed with hops for a crisp, citrusy twist – perfect for a refreshing sip at 35,000 feet.

"Heck, we're jazzed to get up in the air with Alaska Airlines and welcome their flyers into our pack of misfits offering them a crispy, zingy, hoppily refreshing sparkling water to kick back and enjoy throughout their flight," said Hannah Dray, chief marketing officer at Lagunitas Brewing Company.

Elevate Your Comfort at 35,000 Feet

While sipping on one of our new premium beverages, envelop yourself in Alaska's new First Class blanket, designed in partnership with Filson -- the iconic Pacific Northwest-based outdoor outfitter. Crafted from soft, durable fabrics, the blanket offers comfort and style, ensuring that our First Class guests stay snug on long-haul flights.

"Filson is proud to partner with Alaska Airlines, a fellow Seattle-based company, to bring a taste of our outdoor gear to the skies. We designed this First Class blanket with care and attention to ensure passengers experience comfort and style during their journey. Whether you're headed across the country or your next outdoor adventure, this blanket is made to keep you warm during your journey with Alaska," said Alex Carleton, chief creative officer at Filson.

Premium Self-Care

To further elevate the travel experience, Alaska is introducing Salt & Stone soap and lotion in all our Alaska Lounges and onboard restrooms. The bright citrus notes of Italian Bergamot, grapefruit and orange blossom awakens your senses while the earthy warmth of vetiver, hinoki and amber grounds and soothes. Known for their natural, high-performance ingredients, Salt & Stone's products reflect Alaska's focus on self-care and comfort.

Available on Flights Starting this Fall

The Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher and Straightaway Nitro Espresso Martini will be available across our fleet starting Nov. 20. The First Class Filson Blanket will be introduced on select long-haul and coast-to-coast routes starting early December. Salt & Stone products will debut onboard at the beginning of next year.

Explore our complete new beverage lineup launching Nov. 20! Discover selections like Waterbrook Wine Blend, Alaskan Brewing WILDNESS and our new First Class offering from Airfield Estates Winery. Plus, enjoy our fresh fall menu, already available on board.

All our guests, no matter where they sit, can enjoy a premium culinary experience when traveling on Alaska. Fueled by our industry leading pre-order program, our inflight menu continues to offer more choices than any other U.S. airline. We recently added hot meals made with fresh and locally sourced ingredients to our Main Cabin menu on flights over 1,100* miles. Guests can now choose from up to five chef-curated dishes, including at least one hot meal option. Along with our freshly prepared food offerings like our Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter, our hot meals are only available for pre-order purchase two weeks to 20 hours before your flight. With Alaska Airlines, you can purchase food on most flights over 1,100 miles. You can pre-order hot and fresh meals via the Alaska App or alaskaair.com.

*Hot meal options may not be available on some flights, including redeye flights or where catering is not available

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

