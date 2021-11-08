Alaska Angel Conference Winner Closes Funding Round with Investors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebbRes, an Anchorage-based software startup, closed its first pre-seed funding round with the Alaska Angel Conference (AAC) Investors. Founded in 2020, WebbRes is a dealer management software (DMS) that helps businesses manage their sales, rentals, and service operations from one platform.

WebbRes is a dealer management software (DMS) company based in Anchorage, AK. Founded in 2020, WebbRes is a growing startup helping business manage their sales, rentals, and service operations from one platform. WebbRes was built to make your rental and booking management easier than ever! Manage your inventory and rental availability, seamlessly integrate with your WordPress website or have us build you a new one, and use our payment integration to take bookings via your website or process directly at point-of-sale (POS).

"Our goal is be the one-stop software for businesses like trailer, RV, and powersport dealerships to manage their operations. From automating sales and rental processes, managing repairs and maintenance to seamless website integration, we know there is a lot of opportunity for growth," said Britton Webb, Founder of WebbRes. "This investment will allow us continue to build-out our software and offer our services to businesses across Alaska."

AAC is a 12-week process with the goal of increasing the number of angel investors in Alaska and fostering the state's startup ecosystem. Throughout the conference, entrepreneurs practice their pitch to potential investors. Business owners receive one-on-one feedback to make sure their ideas are clear and easy to understand, and the numbers check out. ACC is also an opportunity to educate new angel investors as well. "Over the course of the conference I was able to really hone my pitch deck and present my business plan in a way that read well for investors."

AAC Investors and WebbRes worked on funding options and negotiated terms of the investment over the summer. Investors look for start-ups they can provide seed funding for, that will make a real difference in the growth of the company. "We believe there is a lot of potential for WebbRes to break into the market and gain traction relatively quickly," said Scott Bell, an angel investor with AAC. "By leveraging its technology, we believe WebbRes can be a leader in the local startup ecosystem."

WebbRes is launching to market and gaining new customers. Other companies which have earned investments from AAC include Pandere Shoes and Ramper Innovations.

WebbRes was also part of the first cohort of gBETA Anchorage, a nationally ranked startup accelerator.

The Alaska Angel Conference is an annual program under the 49SAF, 49th State Angel Fund. The AAC is a 12-week program educating small business owners and new investors to foster a healthy start-up sector across the state.

