Alaska Cargo & Cold Storage Breaks Ground on Phase One of Cold Chain Logistics Campus at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

First phase delivers 100,000 square feet of temperature-controlled and dry cargo storage with adjacent aircraft parking at one of the world's busiest cargo gateways

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Cargo & Cold Storage ("ACCS") today announced the groundbreaking of Phase One of its cold chain logistics campus at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). The initial phase includes 100,000 square feet of climate-controlled and dry cargo storage facilities, along with adjacent aircraft parking, on a 29-acre site strategically located near ANC's primary cargo ramp within the airport's secure area and Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ).

The facility's location is designed to enable air cargo operators to quickly store, stage, and retrieve temperature-sensitive and general cargo directly from the airfield, supporting faster turn times and more efficient cargo handling. ACCS will also provide access from outside the secure area to serve local and regional customers. Upon completion, ACCS will be the only large-scale, leasable air cargo warehouse facility at ANC with direct aircraft parking adjacent to the bulk of current cargo operations.

ACCS is developing the campus as a hub for cold chain and time-sensitive logistics serving global trade lanes between Asia, Europe, and North America. The project is intended to support hub-and-spoke air cargo operations, enabling carriers and logistics providers to consolidate, transload, and distribute high-value goods at a strategic U.S. gateway.

As the world's fourth-busiest cargo airport, ANC offers unique cargo transfer rights that provide cost and operational efficiencies unavailable at other major hubs. Its geographic position enables efficient connectivity between Asia, Europe, and North America, making it an optimal location for centralized customer service, light assembly, packaging, testing, and distribution operations for high-value and time-sensitive products. ACCS is designed to leverage these advantages to expand cold chain capacity and strengthen Anchorage's role in global air cargo logistics.

Alaska Cargo & Cold Storage (ACCS) is a cold chain logistics platform developing a multimodal logistics campus at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The full campus is planned to encompass up to 700,000 square feet of cold storage, dry cargo warehousing, hardstands, hangar space, and aircraft maintenance facilities. Phase One includes approximately 100,000 square feet of cargo and cold storage with adjacent aircraft parking. ACCS plans to develop the campus in multiple phases to support long-term growth in air cargo and cold chain infrastructure at ANC.

