Alaska, Connecticut and New Mexico Top the Nation for Booziest Brunchers

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report on the 'booziest brunch states in the nation. QuoteWizard analysts were able to find which states are the booziest brunchers by analyzing drunk driving fatality crash data during the brunch hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Key Findings:

Alaska , Connecticut and New Mexico top states for booziest brunchers.

, and top states for booziest brunchers. New Jersey , Michigan and Indiana lowest on our list of states with booziest brunchers.

, and lowest on our list of states with booziest brunchers. Nationwide, 10.83% of fatal car crashes during brunch hours involved drunk drivers.

From 2013-2017 there were 3,901 fatal drunk driving car crashes in the brunch hours.

To view the full report, visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/booziest-brunching-states

QuoteWizard analyzed NHTSA FARS data on fatal car crashes by time of day. We looked at the total number of fatal car crashes from 2013 to 2017 that occurred during brunch hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To get rankings, we compared the total number of fatal crashes with the total number of alcohol-impaired fatal crashes to see which states had the highest rate of alcohol-impaired fatal car crashes during the brunch hours. Rankings are from 1st, the highest rate of alcohol-impaired crashes, to 50th, lowest rate of alcohol-impaired crashes.

States Ranked by Highest Number of Fatal Crashes During Brunch Hours

Rank (worst) State % of drunk driving

crashes 1 Alaska 19.67 2 Connecticut 18.51 3 New Mexico 17.98 4 Texas 16.82 5 Rhode Island 16.07 6 Massachusetts 14.57 7 South Dakota 13.75 8 Arkansas 13.47 9 Montana 12.94 10 South Carolina 12.90 11 Maine 12.82 12 Nevada 12.80 13 Arizona 12.16 14 Mississippi 11.87 15 New Hampshire 11.84 16 Louisiana 11.33 17 California 11.32 18 Maryland 11.15 19 New York 11.10 20 Virginia 11.05 21 Oregon 10.82 22 North Carolina 10.76 23 Wisconsin 10.67 24 Colorado 10.52 25 North Dakota 10.28 26 Illinois 10.27 27 Alabama 10.26 28 Pennsylvania 9.99 29 Georgia 9.82 30 Missouri 9.71 31 Idaho 9.50 32 Kentucky 9.46 33 West Virginia 9.43 34 Hawaii 9.17 35 Washington 8.89 36 Ohio 8.82 37 Vermont 8.75 38 Utah 8.70 39 Oklahoma 8.67 40 Florida 8.51 41 Tennessee 8.47 42 Kansas 8.39 43 Minnesota 8.27 44 Nebraska 8.26 45 Wyoming 8.20 46 Iowa 8.03 47 Delaware 7.33 48 Indiana 7.29 49 Michigan 7.12 50 New Jersey 7.07

Methodology

