Alaska Northern Lights Helps Veterans Find the Light in Times of Crisis

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Northern Lights has been supporting veterans through VA medical facilities by providing more than 50,000 bright light therapy devices since 1999. Bright light therapy is a proven natural treatment for symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), depression, insomnia and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A recent report from the Costs of War Project at Brown University outlines how important mental health treatment is for veterans, stating "An estimated 30,177 active duty service members and war veterans of the post 9/11 wars have died by suicide, significantly more than the 7,057 killed in 'Global War on Terror' military operations." According to this same report, the post 9/11 veteran suicide rate is 1.5 times that of the general population.

Cort Christie, owner of Alaska Northern Lights, has been passionate about natural solutions for mental health problems for decades, saying "Treating people struggling with their mental health by writing them a prescription for antidepressants shouldn't be the only solution. Especially for vulnerable populations like veterans, treating the root problem, like lack of sunlight, can be just as beneficial for someone's mental health."

In addition to being effective in treating seasonal affective disorder, light therapy is also being studied for its efficacy in treating negative symptoms of traumatic brain injuries and post traumatic stress disorder in veterans. After eight weeks of light box usage, veterans in this study reported improvements to their thinking, mood, and sleep.

"The lack of mental health support for veterans has been at the forefront of policy in our country for years, yet there have been no significant improvements to suicide rates in veterans. It's time we start supporting those who risked everything for our freedoms," Christie said.

About Alaska Northern Lights: Founded in Homer, Alaska in 1993, Alaska Northern Lights has sold more than 115,000 light therapy devices that naturally treat symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, depression, insomnia, and more.

Contact: Allison Ford

Phone: 800-880-6953

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Alaska Northern Lights