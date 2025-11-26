Alaska Pacific University Ranks Number One in Alaska Native Graduation and Earnings; Named Top Private University Nationally and Top College for Indigenous Students

Multiple state and national organizations recognize APU's competitive edge, fostering student success

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Alaska Pacific University (APU) has been identified as a statewide leader in student success and post-graduation outcomes in the Alaska Higher Education Almanac, a report by the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education (ACPE). APU leads the state with strong Alaska Native graduation rates, and its graduates have the highest median income among Alaska colleges. The University also earned national recognition from Research.com in its 2026 Best Colleges Rankings, placing 57th for Best Private Colleges in the United States. Additionally, AISES, which is one of the leading nonprofit organizations focusing on increasing the representation of Indigenous peoples in science, technology, engineering, and math studies and careers, ranked APU in the top 200 colleges for Indigenous and American Indian students.

Summary of awards and recognitions:

Nationally ranked as #57 for Best Private College in the US by Research.com

Nationally ranked in the top 200 Colleges for Indigenous Students by AISES Winds of Change

ACPE ranks APU graduates with the highest median wages in Alaska

ACPE determines that APU is tied for the highest graduation rate for Alaska Native students in the state

According to the ACPE Alaska Higher Education Almanac 2025, APU's Alaska Native graduation rate stands at 50%, tied as the highest graduation rate for Alaska Native students in the state. By comparison, Alaska Native graduation rates within other four-year degree universities range from 8 to 16%. In 2024, APU held the highest Alaska Native graduation rate among non-Tribal colleges at 75%, and in 2023, it ranked second in the state at 50%.

The AISES Winds of Change publication ranked APU in the top 200 colleges for Indigenous students. When compiling the list, AISES considers factors such as the number of Indigenous faculty, dedicated gathering spaces and cultural centers, and Indigenous-centered academic programs.

The report also highlights that APU graduates earn the highest median wages in Alaska, with an average annual salary of $54,300. This continues APU's upward trajectory after ranking second in 2024 and third in 2023. In the 2025 report, the institution with the second-highest median earnings, the University of Alaska Anchorage, reported a median salary of $51,900.

"These rankings reflect APU's deep commitment to access, student success, and meaningful learning experiences," said Dr. Janelle Vanasse, President of Alaska Pacific University. "We are proud to see our graduates thriving in their communities and leading Alaska forward."

APU ranked #57 in the Best Private Colleges in the US and #86 most Affordable Colleges in the West from Research.com. Research.com is one of the most trusted platforms in the field of College and university ranking. The platform's university rankings are featured by leading institutions, including Harvard, Stanford, UCLA, often highlighted on their Rankings, News, and Accolades pages. The ranking includes more than 1,700 institutions, selected from over 6,000 after a detailed review of more than 400 metrics from reliable sources such as IPEDS and College Scorecard, and evaluated using a unique entropy method.

APU's continued success in these rankings underscores its mission to provide hands-on, purpose-driven and culturally grounded education that empowers students to achieve their academic and professional goals while contributing to the well-being of Alaska. The University's academic programs are designed to educate curious and qualified graduates who give back to their communities and help address the state's most pressing challenges, from the teacher and nurse shortages to environmental stewardship and sustainable economic development.

Alaska Pacific University

Alaska Pacific University, located in Anchorage, provides a distinctive education that blends Western academics with Indigenous knowledge and values. As a fully accredited, four-year Alaska Native–serving and Tribally governed university, APU offers programs ranging from certificates to doctoral degrees, emphasizing hands-on, purpose-driven learning. APU honors and gives thanks to the Dena'ina People, the original stewards of the land where the university stands. Guided by Alaska Native knowledge and community, APU serves as a gathering place where all students belong and where culture and innovation come together to grow courageous leaders for the next seven generations. APU's graduation rate is 1.4 times the state average, with its Alaska Native graduation rate ranking among the state's highest for three years running, proof of the University's commitment to student success. Learn more at alaskapacific.edu.

APU Social Media Links

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

X

YouTube

Media Contact:

Mary Claire McCarthy

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

843-327-8923

SOURCE Alaska Pacific University