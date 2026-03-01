ALASKA SCHOOL BUS WORKERS TO STRIKE

Teamsters Local 959 Members Fight for Strong Contract

WASILLA, Alaska, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 school bus workers at Durham School Services in Wasilla, Alaska, represented by Teamsters Local 959, will begin a work stoppage on Monday, Mar. 2, at 8:15 a.m. due to Durham's unwillingness to come to terms on a fair agreement.

The company has engaged in stalling tactics, unfair labor practices, and been unwilling to provide requested information to the Teamsters in a timely manner.

Earlier this year, the group voted down the company's last, best, and final offer, and authorized a strike. Durham's disappointing approach has left Local 959 Teamsters with no choice but to withhold their labor until the company comes back to the table with a serious offer.

WHEN: Monday, Mar. 2

8:15 a.m.



WHO: Durham School Services Teamsters



WHERE: 1600 S Tanya Ct,

Palmer, AK 99645

Media Contact:

Patrick FitzGerald, (907) 230-8809

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 959