ALASKA SCHOOL BUS WORKERS TO STRIKE

Mar 01, 2026, 19:05 ET
Teamsters Local 959 Members Fight for Strong Contract
WASILLA, Alaska, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 school bus workers at Durham School Services in Wasilla, Alaska, represented by Teamsters Local 959, will begin a work stoppage on Monday, Mar. 2, at 8:15 a.m. due to Durham's unwillingness to come to terms on a fair agreement.
The company has engaged in stalling tactics, unfair labor practices, and been unwilling to provide requested information to the Teamsters in a timely manner.
Earlier this year, the group voted down the company's last, best, and final offer, and authorized a strike. Durham's disappointing approach has left Local 959 Teamsters with no choice but to withhold their labor until the company comes back to the table with a serious offer.
WHEN:
Monday, Mar. 2
WHO:
Durham School Services Teamsters
WHERE:
1600 S Tanya Ct,
Media Contact:
Patrick FitzGerald, (907) 230-8809
[email protected]
