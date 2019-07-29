Alaska Structures® Offers Tours of Production Facilities

LAS CRUCES, N.M., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Structures, Inc. (Alaska) announced it will begin offering free guided tours of its two state-of-the-art production facilities located in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Alaska Structures® is a major employer in Las Cruces, providing hundreds of jobs and excellent benefits to employees of all skill levels. With more than 325,000 square feet of manufacturing space, automated systems, a dedication to excellence, and unrivaled expertise, Alaska Structures provides the fastest and largest production capability in the industry.

Alaska Structures Production Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Elected officials at any level of government, local, state, or federal, as well as leaders of the local community, civic organizations, veteran associations, and members from all branches of the U.S. Military and foreign militaries are encouraged to schedule a visit and see how we make the world's most popular military shelter systems by visiting: www.AKS.com/tours

About Alaska Structures®

Alaska Structures® is the world's leading supplier of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and rapidly deployable shelter systems used for supporting enduring or expeditionary military strategies.

Since it was founded in 1975, Alaska Structures® has successfully produced and delivered more than 65,000 Alaska Shelter Systems and over 19,000 Alaska ECUs™ (Environmental Control Units) to customers in over 70 countries.

No other shelter provider comes close to matching Alaska's proven level of experience.

Military shelter systems from Alaska Structures® are used to support a wide range of existing programs, as well as the new focus on multi-domain operations and task forces with the ability to quickly establish forward operating sites (FOS) against current and emerging threats. Alaska Structures® understands these challenges and offers the following solutions:

Enduring Base Camps – Sustainable and hub-spoke solutions for new deployments and heel-to-toe rotations.

Maintenance Facilities – Structures designed for maintaining vehicles and other equipment in a constant state of readiness.

Mobile Field Hospitals (MFH) and Combat Support Hospitals (CSH) – Level-1 to level-3 medical facilities equipped with life support systems available.

Emergency Shelters – Rapidly deployable shelter systems for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR).

Alaska Structures® proudly serves all branches of the U.S. Military, NATO Forces, and foreign militaries.

For more information about Alaska Structures visit: www.AKS.com

