Alaska Student Loan Corporation Announces Commencement Of Consent Solicitation Process For Its Taxable Education Loan Backed Notes, Series 2013A

Re: $144,730,000 Alaska Student Loan Corporation Taxable Education Loan Backed Notes, Series 2013A (LIBOR-Indexed Notes) CUSIP: 011855CM3

As issuer of the 2013A Notes (the "Notes"), the Alaska Student Loan Corporation (the "Issuer") today announced the commencement of a consent solicitation seeking consent from the holders of the Notes to amend the indenture governing the Notes to permit the early redemptions of the Notes at a price of 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption. Pursuant to its terms, the applicable provisions of the indenture governing the Notes may be amended with the consent of the holders of a majority in collective aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

The solicitation period ends at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on Thursday, May 13, 2021, unless otherwise extended or terminated.

The solicitations are being made pursuant to a Consent Solicitation Statement for the Notes dated May 6, 2021, and are distributed through D. F. King & Co., Inc. as Information Agent at (toll free) +1-877-297-1746 or (collect) +1-212-269-5550 or by email to [email protected]. The Solicitation Agent for the Notes is RBC Capital Markets at (toll free) +1-877- 381-2099 or (collect) +1-212-618-7843 or by email to [email protected]. Neither the Information Agent nor the Solicitation Agent nor their respective affiliates are making any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should deliver a Consent in response to the Consent Solicitation Statement. Holders of the Notes must make their own decision as to whether to participate in the Consent Solicitation and, if so, the principal amount of Notes that they hold in respect of which to deliver a Consent.

As more fully provided in the Consent Solicitation Statement, following the satisfaction of the conditions to the consent solicitation, owners of Notes who deliver consents in favor of the amendment in accordance with the consent solicitation prior to the expiration date (and who do not validly revoke their consent) are eligible to receive a fee equal to 0.10% of the currently outstanding principal of the Notes for which the consent is submitted.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell securities. The Consent Solicitation is being made only pursuant to the Consent Solicitation Statement and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. In any jurisdiction in which the Consent Solicitation is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Consent Solicitation will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Issuer by the Solicitation Agent, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of that jurisdiction.

Salim Mawani

[email protected]

and

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

Banks and Brokers Call Collect: (212) 269-5550

All Others Call Toll Free: (866) 856-3065

