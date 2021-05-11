Alaska Student Loan Corporation Announces Increased Consent Fee As Part Of Its Consent Solicitation Process For Its Taxable Education Loan Backed Notes, Series 2013A

JUNEAU, Alaska, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Re: $144,730,000 Alaska Student Loan Corporation Taxable Education Loan Backed Notes, Series 2013A (LIBOR-Indexed Notes) CUSIP: 011855CM3

As issuer of the Series 2013A Notes (the "Notes"), the Alaska Student Loan Corporation (the "Issuer") on May 6, 2021 announced the commencement of a consent solicitation seeking consent from the holders of the Notes to amend the indenture governing the Notes to permit the early redemptions of the Notes at a price of 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption. The solicitation period ends at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on Thursday, May 13, 2021, unless otherwise extended or terminated.

On the date hereof, the Issuer has elected to increase the consent fee to be paid, as more fully provided in the Consent Solicitation Statement, following the satisfaction of the conditions to the consent solicitation, to owners of Notes who deliver consents in favor of the amendment in accordance with the consent solicitation prior to the expiration date (and who do not validly revoke their consent) from 0.10% to 0.20% of the currently outstanding principal of the Notes for which the consent is submitted. Except as noted herein, the terms of the Consent Solicitation Statement remain unchanged.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell securities. The Consent Solicitation is being made only pursuant to the Consent Solicitation Statement (as revised hereby) and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

