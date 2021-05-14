Alaska Student Loan Corporation Announces Results Of Consent Solicitation Process For Its Taxable Education Loan Backed Notes, Series 2013A

JUNEAU, Alaska, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Re: $144,730,000 Alaska Student Loan Corporation Taxable Education Loan Backed Notes, Series 2013A (LIBOR-Indexed Notes) CUSIP: 011855 CM3

As issuer of the Series 2013A Notes (the "Notes"), the Alaska Student Loan Corporation (the "Issuer") today announced the results of a consent solicitation seeking consent from the holders of the Notes to amend the indenture governing the Notes to permit early redemption thereof.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. as Information Agent and Tabulation Agent reports that it received the following consents prior to the expiration of the solicitation period at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on May 13, 2021.

CUSIP Description Principal Amount Issued Total Consenting Percentage Consenting 011855 CM3 Taxable Education Loan Backed Notes, Series 2013A $144,730,000 $143,030,000 98.83%

Having received the consent of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, the Issuer will now proceed to amend the indenture to permit early redemption thereof as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement for the Notes dated May 6, 2021. The Issuer expects to redeem the Notes in full and pay the applicable consent fee on or about June 25, 2021.

Contact: Salim Mawani

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

Banks and Brokers Call Collect: (212) 269-5550

All Others Call Toll Free: (866) 856-3065

