Alaska TourSaver 2026 Edition Boasts $15,000+ in Statewide 2-for-1 Offers and Exclusive Deals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New for 2026 travelers: the Alaska TourSaver features more statewide 2-for-1 and discounted offers to see more of Alaska--for less.

Exclusive offers are included with Alaska Airlines, Alaska Railroad, Denali flightseeing, glacier cruises, deep sea fishing and all the things travelers want to do when visiting the Land of the Midnight Sun. Enjoy 2-for-1 savings in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and many other communities throughout the state.

Alaska TourSaver App Packages Alaska TourSaver Book and App

Available both as a printed booklet and a smartphone app, the Alaska TourSaver has offered exclusive Alaska savings for 27 years from Ketchikan to Fairbanks--and everywhere in between.

Here's a "Top 10" list of 2-for-1 offers:

10. RW's Fishing, 2-for-1 salmon fishing charter on the Kenai River

9. Mahay's Jet Boat Adventures, offering a 2-for-1 adventure on the Susitna River near Talkeetna.

8. Juneau Lighthouse Tours, with the only whale-watching + lighthouse adventure in Juneau.

7. Portage Glacier Cruises, featuring a 2-for-1 cruise to the face of the glacier.

6. Riverboat Discovery, offering a 2-for-1 cruise on the Chena River in Fairbanks.

5. Select second-night-free accommodations in McCarthy (Ma Johnson Hotel), Skagway (Historic Skagway Inn), Juneau (Juneau Hotel) and Soldotna (Torasan's River Resort).

4. Alyeska Resort Aerial Tramway: 2-for-1 tram tour in Girdwood.

3. Tracy Arm Glacier cruise: 2-for-1 tour with True Alaskan Tours in Juneau

2. Alaska Railroad: 2-for-1 offers on five select train tours including: Anchorage-Denali, Anchorage-Seward, Anchorage-Talkeetna

1. Misty Fjords cruise: 2-for-1 cruise with True Alaskan Tours in Ketchikan

New exclusive offers for 2026:

- 20 percent discount on Alaska Airlines (terms and conditions apply)

- Up to $120 off Major Marine Tours cruise of Kenai Fjords National Park

- Up to $296 off on Denali flightseeing with K2 Aviation in Talkeetna

- $427 discount on Shearwater Cove Eco-lodge in Seward's Resurrection Bay

- Save up to $230 on RV rental with GoNorth RV Rental

...and many more

Travelers will save hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on every part of their Alaska adventure: airfare, accommodations, train rides, flightseeing, fishing, kayaking, car/RV rentals, admissions and cruises.

This year marks the 27th year for the printed edition of the Alaska TourSaver. The smartphone app includes the same offers, features instant downloads and regional editions (statewide, southcentral and Inside Passage).

"Alaska is popular during the summer. Smart travelers plan to lock in the best trips and to claim the best dates. We designed the Alaska TourSaver do travelers can see more of Alaska--and spend less," said Scott McMurren, co-publisher.

Shop online to choose either the printed booklet ($99.95) or the smartphone app ($49.95-$99.95).

Media Contact:

Scott McMurren

907.727.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Alaska TourSaver