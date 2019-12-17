Alaska USA Federal Credit Union Selects MX For Digital Banking

Alaska USA FCU operates 74 branches and service facilities in Alaska, Arizona, California, and Washington, serving more than 660,000 members worldwide. With MX, Alaska USA members will receive personal financial management through MX Pulse, value-added data services through MX Catalyst, as well as deeper data insight to continually improve the credit union's digital banking offerings to its members.

"We have been impressed with how MX Helios has boosted mobile engagement for other large credit unions," said Geoff Lundfelt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union. "The biggest difference we saw between the MX offering and other offerings was its integrated platform for mobile and online banking, built on clean and enhanced data that is second-to-none. That, along with our ability to get up and running so quickly were key factors in our decision to choose MX."

"Large credit unions like Alaska USA need to derive an immense amount of meaning from their data to deliver exceptional member experiences, but they can't do it all themselves," said Brandon Dewitt, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of MX. "Being in lockstep with them and their expansive network of partners and services will enable our combined offering to give Alaska USA exceptional attention and customized service. That level of service will flow through the credit union to provide the best possible digital experience for its members, empowering their financial strength."

About MX

MX is the leading digital transformation platform for banks, credit unions, fintechs and partners, built on the belief that transformational growth starts with making data easily accessible and actionable for financial institutions. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of more than 30 million people. To learn more, visit www.mx.com

About Alaska USA Federal Credit Union

Celebrating its 71st anniversary, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative with $8.3 billion in assets and more than 660,000 members worldwide. The credit union operates 74 branches and service facilities in Alaska, Arizona, California, and Washington. Alaska USA offers a 24/7 Member Service Center and access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide, as well as online and mobile solutions. Learn more at alaskausa.org.

