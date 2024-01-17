Alaska's Alyeska Resort Marks Early Season High with Over 400 Inches of Snow, As Snow Shortages Plague the West's Mountains

Ikon Pass' First Alaska Ski Mountain Nearing Historical Snowfall Records

GIRDWOOD, Ala., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary early-season showing, Alyeska Resort proudly announces that over 400 inches of snow have already graced their slopes, nearing the historical maximum recorded in 1999. This impressive early snowfall, a prelude to the average 392 inches received annually over 57 snowfall days, highlights the unique snowfall pattern of Southcentral, Alaska. The impressive snowfall comes as Alyeska Resort ushers in its first season as part of the Ikon Pass community, which is drawing interest from skiers from the Lower 48 as mountain resorts struggle with snow shortages and warmer conditions.

"Our resort is witnessing an exceptional early-season snowfall, surpassing the average for this time of year," said Duane Stutzman, Mountain General Manager, at Alyeska Resort. "While we're yet to reach the record-breaking levels of 2000-01, this year's snowfall is remarkable, with November bringing 153 inches, and December gifting us an astounding 121+ inches. That's 167% above average!"

Alyeska Resort typically experiences a substantial snow distribution throughout the winter months: November (92 inches), December (130 inches), January (120 inches), February (103 inches), March (104 inches), and April (85 inches). This year's early snow accumulation sets the stage for a potentially historic season, offering an unparalleled experience for winter sports enthusiasts.

Skiers and snowboarders are invited to enjoy the over 400 inches of pristine Alaskan snow that has transformed the resort into a winter wonderland. Mount Alyeska being based at sea level offers an additional perk to the latest snowfall, leaving skiers with lots of oxygen and energy for a day on the runs. The conditions are ideal for a range of winter activities, promising an exhilarating experience on the slopes. In addition to excellent skiing conditions, the resort offers numerous activities to appreciate the serene Alaskan winter landscape. With calm winds and a high of 26°F, guests are encouraged to explore the luxurious amenities and natural beauty surrounding Alyeska Resort.

Post-slope, guests are invited to embrace the ultimate après-ski experience at the new Alyeska Nordic Spa. The newly introduced indoor-outdoor retreat offers a sanctuary of hydrotherapy, saunas, and cold exposure treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and spirit after a day on the mountain.

Alyeska Resort boasts an array of accommodations and amenities to satisfy every guest. With 299 meticulously appointed hotel rooms, each stay promises comfort and style. In time for the 2024 season, the resort has renovated its suites, and launching this January is the new Black Diamond Club, a luxury offering of premium accommodations, services, and amenities exclusive to the resort's 8th-floor guests. The vibrant entertainment program at the fan-favorite Sitzmark Bar offers a lively atmosphere for relaxation and socializing, while epicurean delights await at the renowned Seven Glaciers restaurant, perched atop Mount Alyeska. Whether it's adventure, wellness, or culinary excellence you seek, Alyeska Resort delivers an unforgettable Alaskan experience.

For detailed information about current conditions, lift tickets, and accommodations, please visit alyeskaresort.com. Experience the early-season splendor of over 400 inches of unique Alaskan snow at Alyeska Resort – your gateway to an extraordinary winter adventure!

About Alyeska Resort:

Alyeska Resort is Alaska's premier year-round destination featuring over 300 rooms, a 60-passenger aerial scenic tram, an indoor saltwater pool, and seven dining offerings including Seven Glaciers, the resort's AAA Four Diamond Award restaurant with unparalleled views overlooking seven hanging glaciers. With 1,610 skiable acres, 76 named trails, and over 669 inches of snow annually, Alyeska Resort is truly a playground for all levels of skiers and riders. In the summer, Alyeska is your gateway to the Chugach Mountains, offering a peek into the vastness and wild nature of this breathtaking mountain range. Home to numerous wildlife and flora species, Alyeska seamlessly entwines luxury accommodations with convenient access to nature. First opened in 1994, the resort was acquired in 2018 by Pomeroy Lodging, a Canadian hospitality company that also operates the Kananaskis Lodge and Nordic Spa in Canada. To learn more about Alyeska Resort, visit alyeskaresort.com.

About Pomeroy Lodging:

Pomeroy Lodging is an independent hospitality company based in Alberta, Canada. Managing a wide portfolio of hotels, resorts, and spas since 1941, Pomeroy Lodging is deeply invested in the communities they operate in. Their investments go beyond the walls of their hotels and the land they build on. They are dedicated to making their people, partners, guests, and communities strong, successful, and sustainable. Pomeroy Lodging is driven to make a difference because they cherish where they come from and where they grow. Pomeroy Lodging has a dedicated leadership team with a clear vision for business development and partnership opportunities that provide development and growth opportunities to all employees.

