Alaska's Copper River Salmon Wraps Up the Season

News provided by

Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

How to Order Direct from the Fishermen

CORDOVA, Alaska, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska's 2023 Copper River salmon season has wrapped up on a high note. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game summary reports that the Copper River Sockeye run was above preseason forecast with regular short duration fishing periods during the first month of the fishery and extended duration fishing periods for the next two months. ADFG also reports that 10,432 Copper River King Salmon and 855,202 Copper River Sockeye were commercially harvested during the season.

The positive fishing conditions coincided nicely with what has been a celebratory year for the fleet.

In May the Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association launched "The Noble Fish: Forty Years of Fresh" which was a historical look at the fishery in 1983. "Forty Years of Fresh" explored how more than a generation ago, fishermen and industry made the arduous pivot of getting the ultra-rich Copper River King Salmon out of cans and into the domestic market fresh and in season, which at the time was groundbreaking on many levels.

For the 2023 Copper River salmon season, the Association's Executive Director, Christa Hoover, reports that the fleet of more than 500 fishermen is happy with the harvest. She says, "Overall, everyone that I've talked with said it was a great season on the Flats, with robust fish and lots of fishing time. The response to the quality and legacy of our fish at the retail and restaurant level, both large and small, was very positive. Copper River Kings and Sockeyes were called out by name and featured prominently in seafood cases and on specialty menus around the country."

And, for those who missed the chance to buy the salmon fresh in season, Hoover reminds everyone that there's still time to join the party as Copper River Salmon can be ordered in frozen, canned and/or smoked forms from these direct market fishermen and processors: Drifters Fish, Sena Sea and Copper River Seafoods. Products are mailed directly to consumers and the last date for holiday shipments is December 18.

For updates and inspiration, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.