Alaska’s Finest: Pybus Point Lodge is Awarded the Trip Advisor’s Travelers Choice Award for Third Consecutive Year

ADMIRALTY ISLAND, Alaska, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that the world is re-opening and travelers swiftly pack their bags to prepare for their next adventure, they quickly turn to the reviews of like-minded tourists to seek out the best of the best for their vacation. Alaska has been a must-see destination on the bucket list of millions of people, and there is no better time than 2022 to experience the solitude and idyllic bliss of the Alaskan wilderness. Pybus Point Lodge has long been regarded as the premier destination to experience everything Alaska has to offer, and for the third year running, has been awarded the honor of being named Trip Advisor's Traveler's Choice.

The TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Awards are reserved for those establishments and organizations who display outstanding service and amazing experiences, as noted by their guests. As an award by the people, the Traveler's Choice Award is among the highest honors within the travel and tourism industry. Over the past few years, Pybus Point Lodge has continued to wow guests by investing in new cabins and boat upgrades, new equipment and experiences, and curating a friendly staff to facilitate outstanding excursions.

Pybus Point Lodge sits on the southern edge of Admiralty Island National Monument, a stunning landscape of cold, mirror-smooth water against a backdrop of thick Alaskan rainforest, cliffs, and waterfalls within Southeast Alaska's famous Inside Passage. Unlike travelers who experience Alaska by cruise ship, Pybus Point Lodge travelers are fully immersed into the Southeast Alaskan lifestyle with breathtaking sights, world-class fishing, whale watching, hiking, hidden waterfalls, rare wildlife, and rugged adventures.

Featuring all-inclusive high class accommodations, newly built custom boats and luxury cabins, and a newly renovated kitchen serving a gourmet table service menu, Pybus Point Lodge breaks the norm of traditional Alaskan lodging to usher in a new era of luxurious adventure. Pybus Bay has some of the world's best fishing where guests can fish for halibut, five species of salmon, rockfish, yellow eye, ling cod, and more while enjoying family-friendly excursions.

"We are incredibly thankful to be recognized by our amazing guests through their reviews," said Darryl Bosshardt, Director of Guest Services for Pybus Point Lodge. "It is a testament to our talented team that inspire out-of-the-ordinary experiences in this magical area of Southeast Alaska."

"Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Winners," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. "The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers' Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I'm impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."

Through proof of concept, dedication excellence, unshakeable teamwork, and unwavering commitment to curating an unforgettable experience for travelers, Pybus Point Lodge's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as Trip Advisor's 2022 Traveler's Choice.

About Pybus Point Lodge

Pybus Point Lodge is Alaska's premier destination for world-class fishing, stunning whale encounters, sightseeing, and modern, comfortable accommodations. Founded in 1991 Pybus Point Lodge has long been regarded as the most luxurious and immersive all-inclusive Alaskan experience for travelers. Offering unparalleled accommodations, pristine boats for fishing and whale watching, breathtaking sights, and adrenaline-pinching adventures, Pybus Point Lodge is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the whole family. Named Trip Advisor's Traveler's Choice three years running, Pybus Point Lodge continually captivates guests from all over the world by showcasing everything Southeast Alaska has to offer.

