Alaska's Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon Kim, 18 and Cenna Peterson-Robertson, 10, both of Anchorage, today were named Alaska's top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Sharon and Cenna will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Alaska's top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Sharon Kim

Nominated by West High School

Sharon, a senior at West High School, spearheaded a project to keep some of her community's most vulnerable citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by making and distributing face masks. Last spring, as schools and businesses began to shut down, Sharon thought about those who could not work from home, including her father, a nurse in an oncology unit who had to go to the hospital every day. Masks and other protective gear were in short supply everywhere then. "I worried about his safety along with countless other healthcare and public service workers who continued to do their duty for the sake of our community," said Sharon. "I had to do something and take action quickly."

What she did was found a youth-led initiative called "MaskMissionAK." She began by recruiting fellow students to sew homemade masks and help communicate the importance of wearing them. She then contacted various nonprofits to assess their mask needs, created a website and used social media to solicit donations and offer tips on staying safe during the pandemic. She developed a mask template, taught herself to sew, and raised almost $2,500 from a grant and a GoFundMe campaign to buy supplies. So far, Sharon and her fellow volunteers have donated well over 1,700 homemade masks to healthcare workers, first responders, children in foster care and people experiencing homelessness, among others. "Each time I donated a mask, a sense of relief comes as I envision that single mask could help save a person's life," she said.

Middle Level State Honoree: Cenna Peterson-Robertson

Nominated by Turnagain Elementary School

Cenna, a fifth-grader at Turnagain Elementary School, assembled more than 500 gift bags to cheer up her neighborhood's senior citizens and others who have to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are feeling the effects of isolation. Cenna's grandmother, a chaplain for the local police department, started the project to help brighten the lives of older people isolating at home. As soon as Cenna heard about the gift bags, she pitched in to expand the initiative. "I like to help those in need," said Cenna. "Many people are afraid because of the virus. I want them to feel not alone."

To make her bags, Cenna shops for snacks, treats, and games she thinks will interest the recipients. She then adds a personal note to each bag. "So many people are sad and lonely," said Cenna. "I want them to know someone cares and that they are not facing this pandemic alone. I want to put a smile on their face."

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

To read the names and stories of all of this year's State Honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student's potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Student Council. Learn more at http://nassp.org.

SOURCE Prudential Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.PRUDENTIAL.com

