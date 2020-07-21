ALASTIN Skincare® Announces Issuance Of Fourth U.S. Patent Incorporating Revolutionary TriHex Technology®

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. - a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a fourth U.S. Patent, No. 10,688,147, incorporating ALASTIN's platform TriHex Technology®. The patent is directed to a topical composition for alleviating bruising caused by a cosmetic procedure—INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology®.

Dr. Shino Bay Aguilara of Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology and Laser Institute affirms, "I love the new INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology® which has improved patient satisfaction with injectable procedures as a result of noticeable reductions in black and blue color of the bruise and post-procedure swelling. The added antiaging benefits of TriHex Technology in supporting the skin's ability to create new collagen and elastin make the addition of INhance Post-Injection Serum a must-have in any aesthetic practice."

"We are immensely proud of the scientific investment we have made in validating TriHex Technology performance in our product formulations which is confirmed by its numerous patents. INhance Post-Injection Serum combines the antiaging benefits of patented TriHex Technology and our new ChromaFADE Technology to deliver state of the art post-procedure recovery and skin enhancing benefits," commented Dr Alan Widgerow, MBBCh (MD); MMed (MHS); FCS; FACS and Chief Medical Officer at ALASTIN.

Visit www.alastin.com to find a physician retailer near you.

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

