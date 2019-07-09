ALASTIN Skincare® Announces Issuance Of Second U.S. Patent Based On Revolutionary TriHex Technology®

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. - a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a second U.S. Patent, No. 10,286,030, covering ALASTIN's platform TriHex Technology®. The patent also covers a variety of topical compositions based on ALASTIN's TriHex Technology®.

Products with ALASTIN's TriHex Technology® have created a new and growing category within the aesthetic market to address a previously unmet need for topical products that provide complementary benefits for patients undergoing rejuvenating procedures. These category-leading products are designed to help patients prepare the skin prior to a procedure, speed recovery and enhance outcomes post-procedure. ALASTIN's Procedure Enhancement line of products supports the body's natural healing processes related to the generation of new collagen and elastin after a procedure. Key products in the line include ALASTIN's Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex Technology® and the recently launched breakthrough product TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology®. The novel TriHex Technology® is also incorporated into ALASTIN's Restore & Renew daily skin care line to improve skin health, helping the skin repair the wear and tear from normal aging and exposure to the sun and air pollution.

"According to Dr Alan Widgerow, MBBCh (MD); MMed (MHS); FCS; FACS and Chief Medical Officer at ALASTIN, "Finding the right combination of ingredients that work synergistically to deliver meaningful results is a challenge. We are thrilled to have developed the perfect combination with our TriHex Technology®. We are constantly seeking new breakthroughs in the combined actions of specifically selected peptides and other ingredients that address unmet needs in the aesthetic arena. The old adage of 'more is not necessarily better' applies here, and through a careful curation of 'hero' peptides and other synergistic ingredients in sophisticated formulations, we are continuing to deliver on the promise of skin rejuvenation."

"The ALASTIN portfolio is built from innovation, supported by clinical rigor and our patented TriHex Technology®; all of which continue to be a cornerstones of our success," commented Diane S. Goostree, CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. "We are honored and delighted that our award-winning product portfolio has been able to set the pace for market growth in the physician-dispensed skincare space while continuing to enhance the outcomes desired by our physician customers and their patients."

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

