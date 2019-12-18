ALASTIN Skincare® Announces Issuance of Third U.S. Patent for their Revolutionary TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology®

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. - a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a third U.S. Patent covering ALASTIN's innovative science and products. U.S. Patent No. 10,493,011 is entitled, "Peptide Compositions and Methods for Ameliorating Skin Laxity and Body Contour." This patent is directed to the composition and uses related to ALASTIN's breakthrough TransFORM Body Treatment, when used alone as well as when used in conjunction with body-shaping procedures.

As the leader in peri-procedure skincare, the issuance of ALASTIN's third formulation patent supports the brand's position as the fastest growing professionally dispensed skincare company in the U.S. Aesthetic Market. ALASTIN's daily skincare and peri-procedure formulations address previously unmet needs for topical products that provide complementary benefits for patients undergoing rejuvenating procedures and maintaining those procedure benefits long term. The unique product technology is reinforced by peer-reviewed published papers and clinical studies that support the efficacy of the product line.

According to Dr. Laurie Casas, Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of Chicago Medical Center and owner of Casas Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, "With TransFORM Body Treatment, I am finally able to provide patients with a topical product that perfectly complements invasive and non-invasive fat reduction and body contouring procedures and energy-based body sculpting procedures by accelerating results as well as improving skin tone and crepiness, ensuring patient's receive ideal post treatment outcomes." Dr. Jean Carruthers, Carruthers & Humphrey Cosmetic Dermatology, states, "I have had the opportunity to work directly with the scientists at ALASTIN to better understand their science while leading an innovative clinical study. Additionally, I have been personally using the ALASTIN products for over a year, and I am very impressed. TransFORM Body Treatment has significantly improved my overall skin texture as a stand-alone topical treatment."

"As we expand the ALASTIN portfolio, our patented TriHex Technology formulations continue to be the building blocks of our ongoing success," notes Diane S. Goostree, CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. "We are proud to be leading the U.S. aesthetic market and to enhancing the outcomes desired by our physician customers and their patients."

Visit www.alastin.com to find a physician retailer near you.

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

