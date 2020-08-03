ALASTIN Skincare, Inc. Announces Appointment of Amber Edwards as Chief Commercial Officer

Ms. Edwards holds a proven track record of successful business leadership and global development of leading brands in the medical aesthetics arena. Ms. Edwards most recently served as President of North America for Sinclair Pharma. Prior to Sinclair, she was at Allergan, Inc. where she was the Vice President of International Strategic Marketing, Medical Aesthetics Franchise, in the UK. She also has experience with Allergan in the US, in both aesthetic and therapeutic areas. Ms. Edwards began her career in Sales and Marketing roles at Pfizer.

"We are extremely pleased to have Amber Edwards join ALASTIN as a key member of the executive team to lead our US and International commercialization activities as we continue the rapid growth of our company", said Diane S. Goostree, President and CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. "Amber's strategic perspectives and global experience will be extremely helpful as we leverage our innovative science and products and expand our footprint in the aesthetic marketplace."

Ms. Edwards stated, "I am thrilled to join an organization that has made such a notable mark in a crowded segment, and at a time they are experiencing tremendous opportunity and momentum. ALASTIN has demonstrated a commitment to science and ultimately to patients, identifying an innovative approach to helping physicians maximize patient results. I believe they have only scratched the surface and am honored to lead the commercial path forward."

About ALASTIN Skincare, Inc.:

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

@AlastinSkincare

#AlastinSkincare

SOURCE ALASTIN Skincare

Related Links

http://www.alastin.com

